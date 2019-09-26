Slieve Russell: A true gem on the Emerald Isle

Slieve Russell Hotel, Golf & Country Club has become one a handful of facilities around the world to be endorsed by The PGA.



The popular County Cavan haven has joined the association’s seven other branded resorts as ‘PGA National Ireland’, a move that will undoubtedly draw attention to the resort and the wonderful facilities on offer including one of the finest parkland courses in Ireland.

Situated in West Cavan close to the border with Northern Ireland, the resort is around a two-hour drive from either Dublin or Belfast. PGA National Ireland Slieve Russell provides luxury accommodation in a peaceful setting with stunning lakes and tranquil woodland. There is a world-class spa, state-of-the-art conference centre and a highly acclaimed 18-hole championship course along with the nine-hole ‘PGA National’ Academy course.



The championship course was created by the Irish architect Patrick Merrigan and forms part of a magnificent 300-acre estate. Its layout cleverly wraps around the lakes and drumlins of the spectacular County Cavan landscape, creating a demanding par-72 in excess of 7,000 yards.

The oft-generous fairways are augmented with large, tricky greens that are the course’s most challenging feature. The back nine offers some of the best holes in Ireland.

It is accompanied by a nine-hole par-3 academy course and an adventure golf facility to inspire the next generation.

PGA National Ireland Slieve Russell has hosted two European Tour events and was also home to the Irish PGA. In addition, the venue stages its annual PGA pro-am featuring a collective prize fund of €1.2million since it was first held in 1997 – the highest paid PGA pro-am in Ireland.



Tony Walker, the resort’s general manager, said: “The golf and leisure facilities that we have are among the best in the country, and rebranding as PGA National Ireland will further enhance our position at the forefront of Irish golf.

“These are exciting times for us and this new partnership with not only help to improve our profile domestically but also to open up many new promotional opportunities abroad.”

All PGA-branded facilities benefit from the direct use of The PGA brand and its associated value built up over the last century. The affiliation serves as a highly valued international seal of approval and assures visitors and owners that the course and facilities are of the highest quality.



Slieve Russell is also the home club of Irish stars Lisa and Leona Maguire, who both turned professional in 2018 after stellar amateur careers that saw Leona twice ranked as the world’s number one amateur, and twin sister Lisa winning 15 amateur titles.

Complementing the golf course is a 222-bedroom, four-star hotel; an award-winning Ciuin Spa; and an outstanding golf academy where resident head PGA professional Gordon Smyth and his team are available with expert tuition, state-of-the-art video analysis and training programmes to help golfers of all abilities achieve their goals.

David J Whyte is a successful golf travel writer and long-time contributor to bunkered. For more information on David’s travels, including videos of most places he has visited, go to linksland.com