LIV golfer Patrick Reed has claimed he won’t watch this month’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black after Keegan Bradley didn’t name him as one of six captain’s picks.

Ahead of LIV Dallas in June, Reed admitted he would likely need to win The Open at Royal Portrush in order to make a fourth appearance in the biennial event.

“It’s always on your mind,” he said. “Anytime I get to represent our country, it means a lot to me. For me personally, I’m always thinking about trying to make every team.

“Obviously, being a part of LIV where we don’t get points, it’s an uphill battle, but really, for me, it’s focused on playing some great golf and having a chance. It’s really going to come down to the Open Championship, having a chance to win there.”

But Reed, 35, missed the cut in Northern Ireland after an opening round of 77 on the Dunluce Links, dashing any hopes he had of wearing red, white and blue for the first time since 2018.

And now, speaking to the Irish Mail after competing in last week’s Amgen Irish Open, Reed has revealed why he won’t watch Bradley’s side attempt to win back the Ryder Cup on Long Island.

“I’ll definitely be rooting for the boys,” he said. “But it’s one of those things that I don’t watch golf when I’m at home. I play so much. Because I’m always out practicing and grinding. If I start watching golf, I start turning the mindset on to analyse and to do all that.

“I realised that when I had my two little ones, I mean there’s life outside of golf. So, when I’m not practicing or playing, I’m home being a dad, being a husband, being a father and all that. Just having a good time rather than trying to be so tuned in to golf and watching other golfers play.”

Meanwhile, fellow LIV golfer Brooks Koepka was another from the Saudi-backed circuit who wasn’t selected by Bradley.

The US captain, making his return to the Ryder Cup after a 13-year absence, picked Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns and Cameron Young.

The 2025 Ryder Cup gets underway on Friday, September 26.

