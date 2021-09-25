search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News“So cringe!” - Fans react to Brooks-Bryson video

Golf News

“So cringe!” - Fans react to Brooks-Bryson video

By bunkered.co.uk22 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Bryson DeChambeau Brooks Koepka Team USA Whistling Straits Twitter
Bryson De Chambeau Brooks Koepka Video

Move right along, nothing to see here. 

That would seem to be the subliminal message running through a video shared by the Ryder Cup USA Twitter account in which Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka - golf's own Ross and Rachel - appeared to finally bury the hatchet. 

The long-time rivals had both pledged to put their very public differences behind them this week at Whistling Straits for the good of the team.

• The story behind the numbers on the Euro bags

• Woosnam blasts 'arrogant' Brooks Koepka

In the short clip, Koepka is seen walking up to DeChambeau on the range. The pair then have a brief chat before Koepka returns to his own bay. As he leaves, the crowd – with some encouragement from DeChambeau – all cheer. 

Have a look:

Hmm. 

How fortunate it was that there was a camera – sorry, cameras – there to capture this, ahem, perfectly organic, spontaneous moment.  

Naturally, social media users were quick to deliver their verdict...

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Twitter

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Lee Westwood plays down prospect of being next captain
Rory McIlroy fears 20 years of US Ryder Cup dominance
Ryder Cup: Young, hungry winners - say hello to the New-S-A
Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker hails start of 'new era' for USA
Ryder Cup 2021: Every USA player rated

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger grip can lead to extra distance
Watch
play button
The correct set up is crucial
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
See all videos right arrow