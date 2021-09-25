“So cringe!” - Fans react to Brooks-Bryson video

Move right along, nothing to see here.



That would seem to be the subliminal message running through a video shared by the Ryder Cup USA Twitter account in which Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka - golf's own Ross and Rachel - appeared to finally bury the hatchet.



The long-time rivals had both pledged to put their very public differences behind them this week at Whistling Straits for the good of the team.



In the short clip, Koepka is seen walking up to DeChambeau on the range. The pair then have a brief chat before Koepka returns to his own bay. As he leaves, the crowd – with some encouragement from DeChambeau – all cheer.

Have a look:

Hmm.

How fortunate it was that there was a camera – sorry, cameras – there to capture this, ahem, perfectly organic, spontaneous moment.

Naturally, social media users were quick to deliver their verdict...

The most staged thing ever. Pair them together if their pals — UK Golf Memes (@ukgolfmemes) September 21, 2021

Says alot that you have to share this — ROSS KENNY™ (@Rosstifer64) September 21, 2021

Joke! Publicity stunt to show solidarity in team USA.. not fooling anyone. Especially not team Europe #TeamEurope#RyderCup — DJ (@Davejohnst73) September 21, 2021

"Good morning, Brooksie."

"Good morning to you too, Brooksie." — Lonnie Freeman (@BCS_Electrical) September 21, 2021

Wtf is this ? Cringe central !! — Pencil (@tigerpencil) September 21, 2021

This is so weak and I can’t even believe it’s being promoted as it is. Less than 1 second of interaction nonetheless. Just wild to me that we’re celebrating this. Doomed. — Michael Sterchak (@MichaelSterchak) September 22, 2021

They can talk as much as you like.. meanwhile, Europe play golf and will win.. you lot keep that drama fellas! — Roy-Andre' Johannessen (@LiavenData) September 22, 2021