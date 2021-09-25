“So cringe!” - Fans react to Brooks-Bryson video

Move right along, nothing to see here.
That would seem to be the subliminal message running through a video shared by the Ryder Cup USA Twitter account in which Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka - golf's own Ross and Rachel - appeared to finally bury the hatchet.
The
long-time rivals had both pledged to put their very public differences
behind them this week at Whistling Straits for the good of the team.
In the short clip, Koepka is seen walking up to DeChambeau on the range. The pair then have a brief chat before Koepka returns to his own bay. As he leaves, the crowd – with some encouragement from DeChambeau – all cheer.
Have a look:
USA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cX9RIzQgRJ— Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) September 21, 2021
Hmm.
How fortunate it was that there was a camera – sorry, cameras – there to capture this, ahem, perfectly organic, spontaneous moment.
Naturally, social media users were quick to deliver their verdict...
