So Yeon Ryu makes truly incredible gesture after latest win

Golf News

So Yeon Ryu makes truly incredible gesture after latest win

By bunkered.co.uk21 June, 2020
So Yeon Ryu Korean Women’s Open LPGA Korean LPGA Hyo Joo Kim coronavirus COVID-19 women's golf
So Yeon Ryu

Full credit to So Yeon Ryu.

The two-time major champion and former women’s world No.1 claimed victory in the Korean Women’s Open at the weekend – then pledged her ENTIRE winnings to the fight against COVID-19.

Ryu, 29, held off Hyo Joo Kim to win her national open – a Korean LPGA major, no less – by one shot at Bears Best Cheongna Golf Course in Incheon.

• Scottish Golf reinstates suspended club

• "Shut up and listen" - Koepka hits out!

That earned her a cheque for 250 million Korean won, the rough equivalent of $206,000. However, rather than keep the winnings for herself, the big-hearted Ryu is donating it all to COVID-19 relief and research causes instead.

"I've always wanted to win the national championship of my country," she told the Yonhap News Agency. "Since I hadn't played for such a long time, I didn't have such high expectations for myself this week. But I was well rested, and I was able to play well until the very end.”

• Ex Rangers chairman blamed for Player family feud

• Scots course to be reduced from 18 to 9 holes

This isn’t the first time that Ryu has demonstrated her philanthropic side. Following her most recent victory in the US, the Meijer Classic in 2018, she gave $100,000 – around a third of her winner’s cheque – to one of the title sponsor’s charity programmes.

Last year, gave away half of her the money she made – around $45,000 – for finishing runner-up at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open to help those affected by the country’s bushfires.

