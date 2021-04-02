search
Golf News

So you want a Masters caddie uniform? No problem…

By Michael McEwan02 April, 2021
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships caddies Caddie Uniform Par-3 Tournament
Masters Caddie Uniform

The Masters is an event known for its many traditions.

One of those, of course, is the fact that all of the caddies wear white overalls.  

The sight of ‘Bones’ Mackay, Steve Williams, Billy Foster and ‘Fluff’ Cowan striding the fairways of Augusta National dressed from head-to-toe in the outfits has taken its place amongst the many unique and iconic sights of the first men’s major of the year.

Now, you can get your hands on a replica outfit.

Introducing Caddie Uniform.

The seed for the company was planted during the 2018 Masters when Justin Pillmore, a 34-year-old gym teacher from Pennsylvania, was watching the tournament with his two-year-old son Gideon.

Seeing the players’ children dressed in their white caddie outfits during the Par-3 Contest, Pillmore reached out to the Augusta National caddie office to ask where he could purchase one only to discover that most players source them independently or have them specially made.

That gave Pillmore an idea: why not create a company that makes replica caddie overalls?

By the time the 2019 tournament came around, Pillmore was responsible for ‘dressing’ 80% of the players’ children in the Par-3 Contest.

Caddie Unfirom

American football icon Tony Romo has also purchased four of the uniforms for his kids.

However, kids are not the only target market. Today, 40% of Caddie Uniform’s total sales are adult outfits, with stag dos and Hallowe’en parties proving particularly good customers.

An adult caddie uniform costs $109 ($99 for kids) and can be customised at no extra cost with a name printed on the back and a number printed on the front. A range of other accessories are also available.

There’s free shipping on all orders, with delivery guaranteed within three-to-five business days.

Interested in finding out more? Check out caddieuniform.com for details.

