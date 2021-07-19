search
Golf News

Social media explodes in reaction to Morikawa triumph

By Ryan Crombie19 July, 2021
collin morikawa Open Championship Social media Royal St George's Jack Nicklaus Major Championships major champions Golfer of the Year
The world of golf is seriously impressed by Collin Morikawa.

Who wouldn’t be? The 24-year-old has a game developed well beyond his years, is one of the best ball-strikers the world has ever seen and possesses a steely mentality that will have his fellow tour pros quaking in their boots for years to come.

A bogey-free final round when it mattered most is proof of the winning instinct that Morikawa boasts. Five PGA Tour titles, two of them majors, in his first 50 starts as a professional tells you that.

The young Californian is going to be around the top of golf for a very, very long time.

Here are just some of the reactions, from fans and stars alike, to Morikawa’s Open Championship victory.

Morikawa's long-time coach, Rick Sessinghaus, posted his congratulations to his student, whilst offering some insight into the mind of the two-time major champion.

Morikawa even received congratulations from golf's greatest ever major champion, Jack Nicklaus. With two major trophies already won before the age of 25, Nicklaus must be wondering whether there's a potential for his 18 major titles record to be surpassed.

The final word goes to the man of the moment.

