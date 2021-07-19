Social media explodes in reaction to Morikawa triumph

The world of golf is seriously impressed by Collin Morikawa.

Who wouldn’t be? The 24-year-old has a game developed well beyond his years, is one of the best ball-strikers the world has ever seen and possesses a steely mentality that will have his fellow tour pros quaking in their boots for years to come.

A bogey-free final round when it mattered most is proof of the winning instinct that Morikawa boasts. Five PGA Tour titles, two of them majors, in his first 50 starts as a professional tells you that.

The young Californian is going to be around the top of golf for a very, very long time.

Here are just some of the reactions, from fans and stars alike, to Morikawa’s Open Championship victory.

Collin Morikawa is introduced as the Champion Golfer of the Year and the first thing he does is cede the stage to congratulate Matthias Schwab on low-am honors.



Humility might be his best trait. Really impressive stuff. — Zephyr Melton (@zephyrmelton) July 18, 2021

Congratulations to @collin_morikawa on his first Claret Jug. What an accomplishment to win #TheOpen in your debut and to keep other world-class players at bay in the final round. Collin continues to impress and is no doubt a superstar in the making. All my best, GP. pic.twitter.com/4IZ2fFDiBs — GARY PLAYER (@garyplayer) July 18, 2021

Morikawa's long-time coach, Rick Sessinghaus, posted his congratulations to his student, whilst offering some insight into the mind of the two-time major champion.

It’s hard to put into words what Collin Morikawa’s performance in winning the Open Championship means. He is constantly taking on challenges with a learning mindset, he looks at pressure as a privilege to be excited about, and he respects the game with honor. pic.twitter.com/WrRECNC4wZ — Rick Sessinghaus (@RickSessinghaus) July 19, 2021

I’ve been thinking about Collin Morikawa and the potential career/impact he could have on the game. And I know this is hyperbole now, but think in 5-10 years. Multi-racial appeal, with the ability to win like Tom Brady & Roger Federer with their humility. pic.twitter.com/bBIzXjwezE — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) July 19, 2021

Congrats to Collin Morikawa. He led the putting stats again just like he did in the PGA last year. Combine that with his obvious stellar iron play and the ability to seize big moments like the par saves on 10 and 15 and you’ve got your Open Champion @SkySportsGolf — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) July 19, 2021

What a great #TheOpen champion and what a fantastic young man. @collin_morikawa let his golf do the talking for four days and then showed great humanity and humility in fewer than four minutes in his speech. Goose bumps. pic.twitter.com/qRQWMZn7ta — Chris Stratford (@ChrisJStratford) July 18, 2021

Morikawa even received congratulations from golf's greatest ever major champion, Jack Nicklaus. With two major trophies already won before the age of 25, Nicklaus must be wondering whether there's a potential for his 18 major titles record to be surpassed.

It looks like we’ve got a new kid on the block! What an impressive day of golf—and tournament!—by @collin_morikawa. He continues to play well, play better, and show he is here to stay. My, what solid golf and great composure all day long at @TheOpen! pic.twitter.com/MeItmIF40z — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 18, 2021

What a great Championship speech from Morikawa. This guy is just A+. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) July 18, 2021

Love Collin's trophy acceptance speech. So respectful and appreciative of the fans and the fellow competitors. Looking forward to watching his career for years to come! — Richard Russell (@redarizona13) July 18, 2021

Humble kid, too. Great ambassador for golf. Couple of other major champions could take a page out of Morikawa’s book. #TheOpen — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) July 18, 2021

Collin Morikawa is a damn legend already at 24 years old like wow — Heck Boe (@RMH24_) July 18, 2021

The final word goes to the man of the moment.

“Champion Golfer of the Year” pic.twitter.com/mHbUm5C17W — Collin Morikawa (@collin_morikawa) July 18, 2021