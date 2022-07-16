search
Golf News

Social media reacts as Ian Poulter booed AGAIN at Open

By bunkered.co.uk15 July, 2022
For the second day in a row, Ian Poulter was booed as he stepped onto the first tee at the 150th Open.

he Englishman was mostly well-received as he got Friday’s round under way.

But there were once again some noticeable jeers for the 46-year-old.

As usual, social media had its say, and it's fair to say opinion was divided.

Poulter has been a controversial figure of late.

Having made the switch to LIV Golf, he was then one of several players to take legal action against sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour in order to allow him to play in last week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

He insisted he had not heard the hecklers on Thursday – and only plans to enjoy what he admitted could be his last Open at the Old Course.

“You can tell me, I'm not going to listen," he said when asked about public criticism of LIV.

“I'm here to play golf. This could probably be my last Open Championship at St Andrews, so I'm trying to enjoy it.

“I would love to be able to do something special on Sunday as we all, everybody competing in this 150th Open dream of holding that Claret Jug. It goes without saying that I'd love to be able to do that.”

