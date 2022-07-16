Social media reacts as Ian Poulter booed AGAIN at Open

For the second day in a row, Ian Poulter was booed as he stepped onto the first tee at the 150th Open.

he Englishman was mostly well-received as he got Friday’s round under way.

But there were once again some noticeable jeers for the 46-year-old.

As usual, social media had its say, and it's fair to say opinion was divided.

For the clowns booing @IanJamesPoulter. Have you no idea what this legend has done for you in @rydercup? No man in the last 30 years has played with the passion for @RyderCupEurope as he. Very disappointing and disgraceful. — JobeFarmer (@JobeFarmer44) July 15, 2022

I’m no #LIV supporter nor a particular fan of Ian Poulter but it’s rude & disrespectful to boo him on the 1st tee. As the R&A have agreed to his participation, he’s as much right to be there as everyone. Haven’t notice other LIV players suffering same. #opengolf#Golf — Charlotte Knight (@MrsAri) July 15, 2022

Some applause and shouts of encouragement for Poulter from the grandstand by the side of the first fairway as he strides away after his drive. Some boos, too — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) July 15, 2022

Poulter booed on the 1st tee hahaha. You just love to see (hear) it — Liam Red (@ginge_lfc_6) July 15, 2022

Poulter getting booed again. Hope he shoots 100 — Money Mauricio Sulaiman (@MoneyMauricioBX) July 15, 2022

Poulter has been a controversial figure of late.

Having made the switch to LIV Golf, he was then one of several players to take legal action against sanctions imposed by the DP World Tour in order to allow him to play in last week’s Genesis Scottish Open.

He insisted he had not heard the hecklers on Thursday – and only plans to enjoy what he admitted could be his last Open at the Old Course.

“You can tell me, I'm not going to listen," he said when asked about public criticism of LIV.

“I'm here to play golf. This could probably be my last Open Championship at St Andrews, so I'm trying to enjoy it.

“I would love to be able to do something special on Sunday as we all, everybody competing in this 150th Open dream of holding that Claret Jug. It goes without saying that I'd love to be able to do that.”