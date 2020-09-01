search
Social Media reacts to hilarious Tour Championship graphic

Golf News

Social Media reacts to hilarious Tour Championship graphic

By Ryan Crombie01 September, 2020
PGA Tour GOLFTV FedExCup East Lake Tour Championhip
The end of another, albeit truncated, PGA Tour season is here as the Tour Championship gets set to get underway on Thursday, and already it’s providing entertainment.

The top-30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will battle it out across East Lake Golf Club as they seek to take home the FedEx Cup and the lucrative prize of $15million.

GolfTV launched their promotion graphic for the season-ending tournament that features the top-30 players in the FedEx Cup standings and the cartoon-nature of it has raised some eyebrows on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions to the image.

The graphic has drawn attention from all over the online golf world, including social media sensation, Max Homa.

The final event of the regular PGA Tour season gets underway on Thursday and it will be only the second time that it has used its current format. 

Leader Dustin Johnson will start the event on 10-under, his nearest competitors John Rahm and Justin Thomas on eight-under and nine-under respectively.

