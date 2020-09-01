Social Media reacts to hilarious Tour Championship graphic

The end of another, albeit truncated, PGA Tour season is here as the Tour Championship gets set to get underway on Thursday, and already it’s providing entertainment.



The top-30 players in the FedEx Cup standings will battle it out across East Lake Golf Club as they seek to take home the FedEx Cup and the lucrative prize of $15million.

GolfTV launched their promotion graphic for the season-ending tournament that features the top-30 players in the FedEx Cup standings and the cartoon-nature of it has raised some eyebrows on social media.

Here are some of the best reactions to the image.

Love that they have given Brendon Todd grey hair! Grandpa got game 🤣👍🏼 — Luke Bennett (@LukeIBennett) August 31, 2020

Didn’t know Will Ferrell made the cut... pic.twitter.com/ZzV0rjw2KY — shininganimal (@drewmurphy2234) August 31, 2020

actually had to do some deep research to figure who some of these were. yikes — tjgolf (@tjgolf4) August 31, 2020

Imagine trying to guess who this was with no context lol pic.twitter.com/EKS8wrKsvr — Derek (@__11__derek) September 1, 2020

The graphic has drawn attention from all over the online golf world, including social media sensation, Max Homa.

Webb looks like he switched from Christianity to drug smuggling https://t.co/HrGSTn2DSB — max homa (@maxhoma23) August 31, 2020

The final event of the regular PGA Tour season gets underway on Thursday and it will be only the second time that it has used its current format.

Leader Dustin Johnson will start the event on 10-under, his nearest competitors John Rahm and Justin Thomas on eight-under and nine-under respectively.