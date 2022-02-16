Social media reacts to Phoenix Open chaos

Scenes from the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open were a huge talking point over the weekend.

The hole has a long-held reputation as the loudest in golf, with an atmosphere more akin to a football match than a PGA Tour golf event, and many of the game’s top players played up to the well-oiled galleries.

Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen got into the spirit of things by removing their shirts, while cans and bottles rained down in the wake of aces by Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz.

But was it too much? In the aftermath of the tournament, we asked whether the scenes were good for the game of golf – and the response was mixed.

In a poll on Instagram, 54% of people said it was good for the game, while 46% disagreed at the time of writing.

On Facebook, the response was equally divided, with some claiming it could encourage more people to take up golf.

Mark Mitchell said: “I thought it was great. It’s one hole and the players enjoyed it as well, plus how many people who have no interest in golf are going to see this and think ‘that looks like fun’.”

Julian Perera added: “I think it's fine on one hole. Everyone seemed to be having fun - players and spectators.”

“[It] only happens on one hole, once a year,” Jamie Meiklejohn said. “The players love it, the fans love it and even the staff love it.”

And Spencer Allan agreed, saying: “I think it’s great, players seem to revel in it. Not every week but fun for this one off tournament.”

However, others were not keen on what they saw, with the throwing of cans and bottles receiving particular criticism.

Roger Porteous branded it “absolutely disgraceful”, while Alister Henderson added: “If that was done at a football match you would be arrested.”

Glyn Jones claimed it was “pathetic” and “like a scene from Happy Gilmore”, and Robert Kirk said it “wasn’t a good look”.

Scott Martin suggested Patrick Cantlay had missed a putt as a result of damage to the green, and added: “The atmosphere, the chanting etc is all good as the players enjoy it but the can throwing is a step too far.”