The tributes extended from Ontario to Oban and just about everywhere in between.

Robert MacIntyre was showered in congratulatory messages from his fellow players and fans alike after winning the RBC Canadian Open – his maiden title on the PGA Tour.

The 27-year-old Scot has struggled to settle in since moving across the Atlantic this year, but he can now cherish a win that could transform his career with father Dougie on the bag.

He banks $1.692million, secures his PGA Tour card for another two seasons and is now up to No.39 in the Official World Gold Rankings.

“I wanted to win this for my dad,” MacIntyre said during emotional scenes on the 18th green at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

“This is the guy who has taught me the game of golf and I just can’t believe I have done this with him on the bag.This is just everything for me and family, my girlfriend, my team.”

MacIntyre was not only willed on by his nation but also a number of his colleagues as a universally popular player on tour.

Rory McIlroy came up just short in a tie for fourth but was backing MacIntyre when his hopes of becoming a three-time champion in Canada were over.

“It’s a big culture shock compared to the place where he grew up in Oban,” McIlroy said after his final round charge. “You know, traveling around America, it’s a different world. Some people adapt a little quicker than others. Everyone has to try to find their right rhythm. It looks like Bob’s still figuring that out. It would be great to see him hang on and get that first PGA Tour win.”

Then, after MacIntyre showed nerves of steel with his par at the last edge out Ben Griffin by one shot, the praise came flooding in.

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and his Team Europe playing partner Justin Rose were among those to first congratulate the man from Oban.

Here, we’ve collated some of the very best reactions to MacIntyre’s epic victory…

