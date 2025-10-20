Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Frankie Fleetwood had told dad Tommy that it was his dream to see him win and run on the green in celebration, and the father-son duo were able to do exactly that on Sunday.

Fleetwood’s incredible recent run continued at Delhi Golf Club, after the Englishman secured the DP World India Championship by two shots.

The European star fought off a strong field in India to secure the eighth DP World Tour title of his career, two months on from his maiden win in the United States at the Tour Championship.

While his breakthrough in America was huge, his victory last weekend proved arguably more special as he was able to do so in front of his son Frankie for the first time.

After tapping in for victory on the 18th green, Fleetwood was met by an overjoyed Frankie, with dad and lad sharing an emotional hug in front of a cheering crowd.

Speaking afterwards, the champion said: “We were at home last week and we were driving the buggy. I think we were playing golf together, and [Frankie] just said randomly, do you know what you’ve never done?

“He said, you’ve never won a tournament and I’ve been able to run on to the 18th green. I was like, I’m writing that down. I had that written down all week.”

One of the most popular players on tour, Fleetwood’s win was well received online, especially after young Frankie made an appearance.

Here is a look at how the golfing world reacted.

Tommy Fleetwood wins in front of Frankie for the first time ever and this is what it meant 🥹💙#DPWIC pic.twitter.com/cYpf8OVdii — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 19, 2025

What it’s all about 💚 — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) October 19, 2025

Tommy Fleetwood on a generational run — Michael Rizzo (@michael_rizzo20) October 19, 2025

Tommy Fleetwood with another win in India! And Frankie Fleets gets to rush the green for the dad hug. ❤️ Mark it down: Tommy wins a major in 2026. Tommy will not go down in history like Colin Montgomerie and Lee Westwood. He will win the big one.pic.twitter.com/JIbVaBhNJw — Rick Golfs (@Top100Rick) October 19, 2025

Frankie Fleetwood told his dad that he’s never been able to run onto the 18th green to celebrate a victory with him. So Tommy went out and won. How are us normal dads meant to compete with this? pic.twitter.com/c50VoBEG3q — Alex Perry (@byAlexPerry) October 19, 2025

It's been brewing for a while, but Tommy Fleetwood is quickly becoming one of the best in the business 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SyDcr5hHaK — Josh Lees (@joshwlees) October 20, 2025

Having prevailed in India, Fleetwood now has plans to only add to his CV while Frankie watches on.

There’s going to be many more times where I hopefully get the chance to do that,” he told reporters. “But that was like all day today, had in my mind could I put myself in a position where I can actually make that moment happen.

“It’s just one of those little things it means a lot to me. It means so much to me. That was really cool. That’s what I wanted to do all day.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.