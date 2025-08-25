Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Tommy Fleetwood finally ended his wait for a PGA Tour victory at East Lake, winning the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup crown.

The Englishman fought off the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler to become a winner on American soil for the very first time.

Fleetwood had been knocking on the door in recent weeks, after heart breaking finishes at both the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This time around though the 34-year-old held his nerve to ensure he was named the season-ending champion on the PGA Tour.

There was not a more popular winner in Atlanta amid Fleetwood’s recent near-misses. And the Englishman’s popularity was clear to see on social media.

Tiger Woods led the congratulations, tweeting on X: “Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1 !”

Justin Rose, who pipped Fleetwood at the St. Jude Championship two weeks ago, was greenside to watch his fellow Englishman get the job done on Sunday.

Rose then quickly took to X to hail Fleetwood, tweeting: “This felt as good as winning myself! So happy for my man @TommyFleetwood1 for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs and there is no more deserving champ.”

The love did not stop there for Fleetwood.

As well as praise from the golfing world, some of the biggest names in sport offered their congratulations to the Southport star.

From LeBron James to Michael Phelps, and Fleetwood’s beloved Everton, there was a whole host of praise for the Englishman after getting the job done at East Lake.

Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 24, 2025

This felt as good as winning myself! So happy for my man @TommyFleetwood1 for enduring the relentless pressure cooker his quality golf has put him in during these playoffs and there is no more deserving champ. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SWn6xtQbNB — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) August 24, 2025

Congrats and 🫡 @TommyFleetwood1!!! That first one feeling is something else! Especially after dealing with adversity and shortcomings. Too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2025

Tommy Fleetwood – FedEx Cup Champion 🏆 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) August 24, 2025

He did it! 🙌 Congratulations on your HUGE win in Atlanta, Tommy Fleetwood — We'll see you at Aronimink! 🏆#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/dKWYJSJUEs — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 24, 2025

It was worth the wait.@TommyFleetwood1 is finally a winner on the PGA Tour 😍 pic.twitter.com/GTZgO8qUpm — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) August 25, 2025

