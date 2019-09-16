Solheim Cup 2019: World reacts to Team Europe victory

One of the key objectives of the Solheim Cup was to draw the eyes of the world to women's golf.

It would be fair to say, that target has been achieved as tens of millions of people worldwide watched on as Suzann Pettersen drained that final, clinching putt.

As has become common during mammoth sporting occasions, the world took to social media to pore over the drama and congratulate the success of the 2019 Solheim Cup.

We've curated some of the most eye-catching posts...

Watching #SolheimCup highlights knowing the result and still can’t believe it happened... such tiny margins and so many brilliant shots all round. What a fantastic showcase for women’s golf. — Clare Balding (@clarebalding) September 15, 2019

A great day for the town! 🏖#afcb won and Georgia Hall won all four of her points as Europe won the Solheim Cup victory over the United States 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0XD0qNOGjn — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) September 15, 2019

Hey @BBCSPOTY here is your Sports Personality Team of the Year 🏆



RT to show your support if you think @SolheimCupEuro deserve to win it 🇪🇺#TeamEurope#SPOTYpic.twitter.com/zRj5KRX2J3 — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) September 15, 2019

We can now add the #SolheimCup to this remarkable sporting summer. Brilliant brilliant European performance. Last putt on the last green from Pettersen wins it. — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) September 15, 2019

Congrats to Team Europe on an impressive SolheimCup victory! Also congrats to Team USA on representing us so well and with so much heart❤️❤️❤️ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 15, 2019

.@suzannpettersen 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 people asked why you were being picked... THAT'S WHY! ♥️♥️♥️ Congratulations! So happy for you and the team. #TeamEurope#SolheimCup2019 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) September 15, 2019

That was gut wrenching... SO PROUD OF MY TEAM! Huge congrats to @suzannpettersen@SolheimCupEuro for a massive win! Given the news of Suzann’s retirement couldn’t me more pleased for her to finish with that putt ❤️ what a match!!!! — Marina Alex (@Marina_Deee) September 15, 2019

Amazing @SolheimCupEuro so proud of you all! Massive congrats @Beany25 woooop woooop!!!!!!! — Carly Booth (@CarlyBooth92) September 15, 2019

Elsewhere, some former Ryder Cup personnel chipped in with their congratulations.

Congratulations to @SolheimCupEuro and @Beany25

Amazing scenes!!!!

So happy for the whole team but a little bit more for @suzannpettersen

🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) September 15, 2019

Amazing result everybody!!!! I’m so proud of Team Europe @SolheimCupEuro@2019solheimcup 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 15, 2019

Absolutely amazing win @SolheimCupEuro@Beany25 Great tv and a wonderful week @Gleneagleshotel 👏🍾 — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) September 15, 2019

Congratulations to @Beany25 and @SolheimCupEuro on a fantastic win 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) September 15, 2019

Team golf is the best, especially when it’s close and your team wins 😀. Congrats @SolheimCupEuro on your gritty win today! Class from all of you - enjoy the victory, there’s nothing like sharing the win with your teammates #oleoleole — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) September 15, 2019

Finally, some of the Team Europe players have had their say after an immense weekend of golf.

WE did it!!!! 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 https://t.co/dYufHQ1Xky — Anne van Dam (@Annevandam) September 15, 2019

Life’s actually great 😅 — Bronte Law (@brontemaylaw) September 15, 2019

What a weekend, what a tournament.