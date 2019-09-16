search
Solheim Cup 2019: World reacts to Team Europe victory

Golf News

Solheim Cup 2019: World reacts to Team Europe victory

By Ryan Crombie16 September, 2019
Europe

One of the key objectives of the Solheim Cup was to draw the eyes of the world to women's golf.

It would be fair to say, that target has been achieved as tens of millions of people worldwide watched on as Suzann Pettersen drained that final, clinching putt.

As has become common during mammoth sporting occasions, the world took to social media to pore over the drama and congratulate the success of the 2019 Solheim Cup.

We've curated some of the most eye-catching posts...

Elsewhere, some former Ryder Cup personnel chipped in with their congratulations.

Finally, some of the Team Europe players have had their say after an immense weekend of golf.

YES, WE DID🏆

What a weekend, what a tournament.

