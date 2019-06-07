Solheim Cup: European outfit revealed for 'Tartan Friday'

Golf fans attending this year's Solheim Cup are being urged to show their support for Catriona Matthew's European team with the launch of Tartan Friday.



Spectators going to the opening day of the match, taking place on Friday, September 13, on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles, are invited to wear their best tartan gear to get right behind the home side.

The news comes with the unveiling of the European team's outfit for the opening day of the match. Made by Swedish sportswear brand Abacus, the outfit features the official Solheim Cup tartan woven into at the request of Matthew.



The Friday outfit consists of the Abacus Troon hybrid jacket and vest, which have windproof fabric on the front and back where you need it the most, whereas the sides and sleeves have a super stretchy fleece to ensure freedom of motion.



The first layer, the Crail polo, has the tartan decorating the collar, is a functional layer with great breathability, stretch and wicking properties.

A limited amount of the tartan styles will be available for sale at the event merchandise shop at Gleneagles during the event week.

Matthew is calling on all European fans to support her team by wearing tartan on the Friday of the match, and the best dressed fan will win an Abacus Troon hybrid jacket and Crail polo. All they need to do to be in with a chance of winning is upload a photo to the official Solheim Cup Europe Twitter or Instagram page using the hashtag #TartanFriday.