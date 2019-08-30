Solheim Cup host venue Gleneagles launches love.golf group

In preparation of hosting next month’s Solheim Cup, Gleneagles has launched a “pioneering social group” that will provide coaching exclusively for women.



The introductory session of love.golf was attended by 20 youngsters, many playing for the first time, and took place on the hotel’s pitch and putt course.

“love.golf is about learning together and getting out onto a golf course as soon as possible,” said Alistair Spink, PGA professional and love.golf founder.



“It isn’t about spending hours hitting golf balls on the range, as research shows that women who participate enjoy a sense of togetherness, a relaxed format, unexpected enjoyment and a boost in confidence.

“We are proud to introduce this concept to Gleneagles at a time when the female game is in the spotlight, and the Perthshire Estate gets set to welcome the biggest women’s golf team event in the world.”

The session was overseen by head PGA professional Andrew Jowett, who is also a member of the bunkered Tuition Panel, and guest love.golf coach from West Kilbride Golf Club Linzi Dye.



By adding social group coaching, Gleneagles continues to offer numerous routes for golfers to experience the game.

“While many non-golfers may perceive golf to be difficult to learn, by using love.golf approach, this introductory session was able to demonstrate how inclusive, informal and engaging golf can be when shared with friends or colleagues,” said Jowett.

Gleneagles plans to stage a further series of love.golf sessions from autumn onwards.