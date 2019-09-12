Solheim Cup: Kang benched for opening session

Danielle Kang will have to wait to find out what sort of reception the Gleneagles crowd has in store for her after being surprisingly benched for the opening session of the 2019 Solheim Cup.



The 26-year-old will play no part in the Friday foursomes, with American captain Juli Inkster preferring instead to throw five of her six rookies straight into battle with Catriona Matthew’s European team.

Kang has dominated the headlines in the build-up to the match after a golf.com podcast, in which she made some pretty confrontational comments, went live earlier this week.



• Solheim officials promise slow play crackdown

• "We'll step on their necks" - Pettersen

"You're trying to take souls,” she said. “You're going there to make people cry at this point, just crush the other team. That's the fun of it."

SInce arriving in Scotland, she has said that she expects to be booed by the home crowd.

REVIEWED - TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS



Team Europe members Suzann Pettersen and Jodi Ewart Shadoff fired back in their own press conferences on Thursday afternoon, with Kang’s comments also dominating Solheim chatter on social media.



• Empire State pays perfect tribute to Palmer

• Nicklaus pays emotional tribute to Barnes

However, Inkster denied that had influenced her decision-making for who to play in Friday’s first session.



"It's just kind of the way it shook out," said the US skipper. "I'm not going to play anybody five matches, so someone's got to sit sometime. She'll get out there and she'll get out there a lot."

REVIEWED - TRUMP ABERDEEN



Inkster added that she wasn't surprised by the comments made by Kang in the build-up and said the incident had been "blown out of proportion".



• Where and when to watch the Solheim on TV



"It's the whole social media thing. She was just having fun with it. It's just Danielle. Things are said. The bottom line, it's a golf competition. We're going out there and Catriona's team's going out there and we're going to show them some impressive golf."

Friday AM Foursomes

8.10am

Morgan Pressel & Marina Alex vs Carlota Ciganda & Bronte Law

8.22am

Lexi Thompson & Brittany Altomare vs Georgia Hall & Celine Boutier

8.34am

Jessica Korda & Nelly Korda vs Caroline Masson & Jodi Ewart Shadoff

8.46am

Megan Khang & Annie Park vs Charley Hull & Azahara Munoz