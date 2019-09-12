Solheim Cup: Skipper Matthew targets fast start

Catriona Matthew has stressed the importance of a fast start when the 2019 Solheim Cup gets underway tomorrow morning.



The European captain wants her team to lay down an early marker at Gleneagles as they look to stop Juli Inkster's American side win the trophy for the third match in a row.



"Being the home side, I think to get off to a good start would really get the crowd into it," said the Scot. "We're really going to go out there and try to get the crowd going, get some blue on the board and get a good start."

On the eve of the match, Matthew - a veteran of nine Solheim Cups as a player - added that she's excited for the talking to stop and the action to begin.



"I'm actually looking forward to the first tee," she said. "I can actually go out and enjoy it; you're not worrying about your shots or trying to hit it.



"I'm just loving it. It will be a different kind of pressure but I think perhaps probably more enjoyable.



"You look back on your Solheims and they're great but, when you're actually out there doing it, it can be pretty daunting at times."



Friday AM Foursomes

8.10am

Morgan Pressel & Marina Alex vs Carlota Ciganda & Bronte Law

8.22am

Lexi Thompson & Brittany Altomare vs Georgia Hall & Celine Boutier

8.34am

Jessica Korda & Nelly Korda vs Caroline Masson & Jodi Ewart Shadoff

8.46am

Megan Khang & Annie Park vs Charley Hull & Azahara Munoz