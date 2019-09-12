search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSolheim Cup: Skipper Matthew targets fast start

Golf News

Solheim Cup: Skipper Matthew targets fast start

By Michael McEwan12 September, 2019
Catriona Matthew Solheim Cup 2019 Solheim Cup Team Europe Gleneagles Juli Inkster
Catriona Matthew

Catriona Matthew has stressed the importance of a fast start when the 2019 Solheim Cup gets underway tomorrow morning.

The European captain wants her team to lay down an early marker at Gleneagles as they look to stop Juli Inkster's American side win the trophy for the third match in a row.

"Being the home side, I think to get off to a good start would really get the crowd into it," said the Scot. "We're really going to go out there and try to get the crowd going, get some blue on the board and get a good start."

• Solheim Cup: Kang benched for opening session

• "We'll step on their necks" - Pettersen

On the eve of the match, Matthew - a veteran of nine Solheim Cups as a player - added that she's excited for the talking to stop and the action to begin.

REVIEWED - TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS

"I'm actually looking forward to the first tee," she said. "I can actually go out and enjoy it; you're not worrying about your shots or trying to hit it.

• Officials to take 'no mercy' on Solheim slow play

• Where and when to watch the Solheim on TV

"I'm just loving it. It will be a different kind of pressure but I think perhaps probably more enjoyable.

"You look back on your Solheims and they're great but, when you're actually out there doing it, it can be pretty daunting at times."

Friday AM Foursomes

8.10am

Morgan Pressel & Marina Alex vs Carlota Ciganda & Bronte Law

8.22am

Lexi Thompson & Brittany Altomare vs Georgia Hall & Celine Boutier

8.34am

Jessica Korda & Nelly Korda vs Caroline Masson & Jodi Ewart Shadoff

8.46am

Megan Khang & Annie Park vs Charley Hull & Azahara Munoz

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Catriona Matthew

Related Articles - Solheim Cup 2019

Related Articles - Solheim Cup

Related Articles - Team Europe

Related Articles - Gleneagles

Related Articles - Juli Inkster

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Motocaddy S1 & Pro-Series REVIEW & GIVEAWAY
Motocaddy
play button
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
Epic Mission
play button
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
TaylorMade
play button
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Justin Thomas shares details of cancer scare
Solheim Cup: Skipper Matthew targets fast start
Solheim Cup: Kang benched for opening session
“No mercy” – Officials to take zero tolerance approach to Solheim slow play
"We'll step on their necks" - Suzann Pettersen responds to US fighting talk

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow