Golf News

Solheim Cup CONFIRMED as biggest-ever women's UK event

By Ryan Crombie16 September, 2019
Solheim Cup Gleneagles Golf News golf latest Attendance women's golf
Scattendance

After a scintillating conclusion on the 18th green yesterday, the Solheim Cup continues to make headlines.

Organisers VisitScotland have confirmed that the 2019 Solheim Cup was the highest-ever attended women’s golf event in the UK.

Record crowds of more than 90,000 golf fans packed Gleneagles over the weekend to witness a golf duel of the highest quality. 

• European hero Suzann Pettersen announces shock retirement

• Where will the next Solheim Cup take place?

Thousands were huddled around the amphitheatre of the 18th green to see wildcard Pettersen sink the all-important 10ft putt.

Getty Images 1174865572

“We set out four years ago to deliver an event that would take The Solheim Cup to the next level and there can be no question that we have achieved that,” said Paul Bush, Director of Events at VisitScotland.

“Not only have we seen record crowds for a women’s golf event in the UK, we have set a new benchmark for accessibility and inclusion as well as the quality and scale of infrastructure.”

• Solheim Cup 2019: World reacts to Team Europe victory

• WITB - Garcia seals title with Callaway

“Anyone who witnessed The 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles can be left in no doubt that it was a major event and one which proves that Scotland delivers on the international stage. We have provided an outstanding platform for the continued growth of women’s golf and women’s sport.”

