Solheim Cup 2019: Where and when to watch it on TV

The teams are set, the captains are set and the stage is set – the 16th edition of the Solheim Cup is just days away.



Captained by Scotland’s Catriona Matthew, Europe will be looking to stop Juli Inkster’s US side from making it three wins on the bounce in the biennial battle.

In their favour is the fact that the match is taking place at Gleneagles – Europe has won both Solheim Cups previously played in Scotland.



Some tickets are still available here but for those of you who can’t make it to cheer on the teams in person, you’ll need to have Sky Sports if you want to watch all the action unfold live.

Full Sky Sports Solheim Cup schedule

Thursday, September 12

7.30pm: Opening ceremony

Friday, September 13

7.30am: Day 1 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Golf, and Sky Sports Mix

Saturday, September 14

7.30am: Day 2 Live, Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix

Sunday September 15

10.30am: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix



What about the BBC?

For those of you who don't have a Sky Sports subscription, the BBC will be broadcasting a one-hour highlights programme at the conclusion of each day of play.



The programme will also be broadcast on the BBC iPlayer.

The 2019 Solheim Cup takes place over the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles from September 13-15.