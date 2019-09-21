Solheim Cup: Who's playing who in the singles

The stage is set for a granstand finale to the 2019 Solheim Cup, with Europe and the USA tied at 8-8 going into Sunday at Gleneagles.
Europe took a 4.5-3.5 lead into day two but, after the morning foursomes were shared 2-2, the Americans claimed the afternoon fourballs 2.5-1.5 to set up a thrilling final session.
As is customary, Sunday will comprise 12 singles matches, of which the US needs to win six to retain the cup, with Europe needing a minimum of six-and-a-half points to regain the trophy.
It all leads to this moment.
So, who's playing who on the final day? Here's the details...
11.40am
Danielle Kang vs Carlota Ciganda
11.52am
Nelly Korda vs Caroline Hedwall
12.04pm
Lexi Thompson vs Georgia Hall
12.16pm
Annie Park vs Celine Boutier
12.28pm
Angel Yin vs Azahara Munoz
12.40pm
Megan Khang vs Charley Hull
12.52pm
Lizette Salas vs Anne van Dam
1.04pm
Jessica Korda vs Caroline Masson
1.16pm
Brittany Altomare vs Jodi Ewart Shadoff
1.28pm
Marina Alex vs Suzann Pettersen
1.40pm
Ally McDonald vs Bronte Law
1.52pm
Morgan Pressel vs Anna Nordqvist
