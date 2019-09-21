Solheim Cup: Who's playing who in the singles

The stage is set for a granstand finale to the 2019 Solheim Cup, with Europe and the USA tied at 8-8 going into Sunday at Gleneagles.



Europe took a 4.5-3.5 lead into day two but, after the morning foursomes were shared 2-2, the Americans claimed the afternoon fourballs 2.5-1.5 to set up a thrilling final session.

As is customary, Sunday will comprise 12 singles matches, of which the US needs to win six to retain the cup, with Europe needing a minimum of six-and-a-half points to regain the trophy.



It all leads to this moment.



So, who's playing who on the final day? Here's the details...



11.40am

Danielle Kang vs Carlota Ciganda



11.52am

Nelly Korda vs Caroline Hedwall



12.04pm

Lexi Thompson vs Georgia Hall



12.16pm

Annie Park vs Celine Boutier



12.28pm

Angel Yin vs Azahara Munoz



12.40pm

Megan Khang vs Charley Hull



12.52pm

Lizette Salas vs Anne van Dam



1.04pm

Jessica Korda vs Caroline Masson



1.16pm

Brittany Altomare vs Jodi Ewart Shadoff



1.28pm

Marina Alex vs Suzann Pettersen



1.40pm

Ally McDonald vs Bronte Law



1.52pm

Morgan Pressel vs Anna Nordqvist



