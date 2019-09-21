search
Solheim Cup: Who's playing who in the singles

Golf News

Solheim Cup: Who's playing who in the singles

By Michael McEwan14 September, 2019
Solheim Cup 2019 Solheim Cup Gleneagles Team Europe Team USA Juli Inkster Catriona Matthew
Solheim Cup 1St Tee Sign

The stage is set for a granstand finale to the 2019 Solheim Cup, with Europe and the USA tied at 8-8 going into Sunday at Gleneagles.

Europe took a 4.5-3.5 lead into day two but, after the morning foursomes were shared 2-2, the Americans claimed the afternoon fourballs 2.5-1.5 to set up a thrilling final session.

As is customary, Sunday will comprise 12 singles matches, of which the US needs to win six to retain the cup, with Europe needing a minimum of six-and-a-half points to regain the trophy.

• WATCH: Rookie hits ugly shank in Solheim Cup

• "Stop sending me hate messages" - Kang

It all leads to this moment.

So, who's playing who on the final day? Here's the details...

11.40am
Danielle Kang vs Carlota Ciganda

11.52am
Nelly Korda vs Caroline Hedwall

12.04pm
Lexi Thompson vs Georgia Hall

12.16pm
Annie Park vs Celine Boutier

12.28pm
Angel Yin vs Azahara Munoz

12.40pm
Megan Khang vs Charley Hull

12.52pm
Lizette Salas vs Anne van Dam

1.04pm
Jessica Korda vs Caroline Masson

1.16pm
Brittany Altomare vs Jodi Ewart Shadoff

1.28pm
Marina Alex vs Suzann Pettersen

1.40pm
Ally McDonald vs Bronte Law

1.52pm
Morgan Pressel vs Anna Nordqvist

Who do you think will win the 2019 Solheim Cup?

Leave your predictions in our Comments section below.

