Solheim hopeful out to influence captain Catriona Matthew

After a taste of the Solheim Cup as a rookie in 2019, English star Bronte Law wants more. And, she's chucking herself in at the deep end to get it.

Law was one of captain Catriona Matthew’s wildcard selections at the 2019 Solheim Cup and is looking like she will be needing the same again to tee it up at the 2021 edition at Inverness Club.

The LPGA Tour pro currently sits 102nd on the women’s Rolex Rankings and 68th on the LET Solheim Cup Points rankings.

Law, 26, has recorded just a single top-10 finish since the beginning of 2020, dropping from world No.36 to No.102 in just a year.

However, confident her game is trending in the right direction, Law is seeking to impress and has selected Catriona Matthew on her team for this week’s Aramco team Series in a bid to convince the Team Europe captain of her qualities ahead of September.

A one-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Law will now play alongside Catriona Matthew, Laura Murray and an amateur at this week's team event event.



“I love playing the Solheim and it’s something I feel very passionate about,” Law told bunkered.co.uk.

“I had the first pick in the draft this week and wanted to select Catriona. It shows that I’m confident with how I’m playing and there’s no better way to show Catriona that by playing golf in front of her over the next three days. I want to show where I’m at.”

Law picked up two points for Team Europe at the 2019 Solheim Cup and is desperate to make this year's team to experience the buzz of the biennial contest once more.

“The 2019 Solheim Cup was phenomenal and it was like an out of body experience,” she added. “I am desperate to experience it all again. Being in that environment and playing in front of a crowd like that was something else.

“It’s something that I definitely want to be a huge part of my life over the next ten years. I just love being in a team environment, playing for other people and not just myself. I think the satisfaction you feel when you play well and other people are around you, rooting for you and happy to see you do well. There’s literally nothing better in the world.”