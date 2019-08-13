Solheim rookie Law says USA "will have work cut out"

Bronte Law says getting picked to play in her first Solheim Cup is a dream come true. Now, she has her sights set on winning it and silencing the US.



Law, 24, was given one of European captain Catriona Matthew’s wild cards after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the team after a superb season in which she won her first LPGA title, the Pure Silk Championship in May.

Such was Matthew’s confidence in the young rookie that she even told her she was in ahead of the AIG Women’s British Open two weeks ago.



“It has been super tough to keep it quiet and I have been very careful not to say anything I’m not supposed to and respect the surprise of the picks and stuff,” Law told bunkered.co.uk at Gleneagles where the announcements were made official.



“I barely told anyone. I just kept it close in the family. I’m very happy that I can now tell everyone and all my family and friends. Hopefully, we get a really good following out here at Gleneagles.”



As a member of the Junior Solheim Cup team in 2013, Law got to stay and watch the match, which yielded a record-breaking victory for Team Europe.

“Ever since then I made it a goal of mine to play Solheim Cup and represent Team Europe,” she said. “It’s so cool and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m absolutely ecstatic.”



Along with Anne Van Dam and fellow pick Celine Boutier, Law is one of only three rookies in a European side stacked with experience. That, she says, will be crucial if they are to stop Juli Inkster’s side from making it three wins on the bounce next month.

“They will bring what they always bring, which is noise, a lot of cockiness and that’s how it is. That’s how Solheim Cups are but we just have to focus on playing good golf and make sure we have a good time. We have to make sure we’re not distracted by all that the week is going to bring.



“We have a really good team. There’s a load of experience in there which is absolutely invaluable. If you look at the history and the achievements that all the team have as a whole, it shows the calibre that we have going on. That’s something which is immensely exciting and I think the American’s will have their work cut out definitely.”

• The 2019 Solheim Cup takes place on the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles from September 13-15.