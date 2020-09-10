Solheim skipper Catriona Matthew impressed by fellow Scot

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew says that she’s going to be keeping a watchful eye on her compatriot Gemma Dryburgh in the build-up to next year’s match in Ohio.

Aberdeen-born Dryburgh is currently the top Scot on the Rolex Women’s World Rankings and has enjoyed a recent run of good form.

She won twice on the Rose Ladies Series before finishing tied-sixth on the LPGA’s return to golf in the Drive On Championship at The Inverness Club – the host venue for the 2021 Solheim Cup.

That has caught the attention of Matthew, who will lead Europe into that match having masterminded the 2019 victory at Gleneagles exactly a year ago.



Speaking on the latest episode of The bunkered Podcast, the 2009 Women’s Open champion said that she will be keeping tabs on her fellow Scot’s progress and that it has been “very nice to see” her playing so well.

“I’ve played with Gemma a few times,” said Matthew. “She’s a really good player. Your first year or two on the LPGA, for most players, is more of a learning experience and just trying to get comfortable. But I’m certainly going to be looking and watching her results over the next few months.”

Matthew, 51, has been the standard-bearer for Scottish women’s golf for the past two decades. However, she’s keen to pass the baton to the next generation of players coming through.

“I’ve been the only Scot out there for a long time so it’s great to see Gemma coming through and hopefully some more will come out and flourish on the LPGA. I’d love to see some them come and do better than I did. That would be nice.”

• Listen to the full interview with Catriona Matthew on Episode 6 of The bunkered Podcast, out now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google and all other good podcast providers.