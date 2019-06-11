"Somebody should have got fired" - Koepka unhappy at slight

Despite being only four rounds from becoming the first person since 1905 to win the tournament three years on the spin, Brooks Koepka was inexplicably left out of a Fox Sports promo for the US Open.



Yes, he noticed.

No, he wasn’t impressed.

Speaking to the media ahead of this week’s championship at Pebble Beach, Koepka – winner of the tournament at Erin Hills in 2017 and Shinnecock Hills last year – said that it had been brought to his attention the fact that he had been left out of the broadcaster’s trailers for the championship.

His verdict? Heads should roll.

“We’re amazed that I wasn’t in it,” said Koepka, who has won three of the last five majors he has contested. “Just kind of shocked. They’ve had over a year to put it out. So I don’t know. Somebody probably got fired over it ... or should.”

Koepka has become accustomed to being slighted over the past few years and he admits he’s noticed he arguably doesn’t get the respect he feels he’s due.

“There’s a couple of things where it’s just mind-boggling,” he added. “It’s, like, really? How do you forget that It doesn’t make sense to me.”

The 29-year-old also revealed that he has little sympathy for his fellow players who complain about the notoriously tough set-up of the US Open.

“Everybody’s got to play the same golf course,” he added “So it really doesn’t make a difference. It doesn’t make a difference if you put it in the fairway and you hit every green. There’s really no problem, is there?

"So obviously they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do. They’re not playing good enough.”

