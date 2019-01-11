search
Sony Open in Hawaii: Fantasy 5 to watch

Golf News

Sony Open in Hawaii: Fantasy 5 to watch

By bunkered.co.uk09 January, 2019
bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League Fantasy Golf Betting Tips Sony Open in Hawaii PGA Tour Gary Woodland Justin Thomas Marc Leishman Kevin Kisner Brian Harman
Waialae

After the limited field Sentry Tournament of Champions kicked off the calendar year of tournament golf last week, the PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the Sony Open – won last year by Patton Kizzire.

This time, there are no restrictions to just the previous year’s winners on the PGA Tour and, as such, a field of 144 players will battle it out at Waialae Country Club, making it much tougher for you to select your 12-strong bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League team.

But here, we’ve picked five players we think you should strongly consider sticking in your team.

