search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSophia Popov claims 54-hole lead at AIG Women's Open

Golf News

Sophia Popov claims 54-hole lead at AIG Women's Open

By Michael McEwan22 August, 2020
Sophia Popov AIG Women's Open Royal Troon Major Championships LPGA women's golf symetra tour Minjee Lee Jasmine Suwannapura Caroline Masson
Sophia Popov

Less than two weeks ago, Sophia Popov's place in the AIG Women's Open field was not yet secure.

Now, with 18 holes to play, she holds a three-shot lead as she chases what would be her first professional win of any real significance.

The US-born German carded a blemish-free four-under 71 - including a fantastic eagle at the fourth - to hit the front at Royal Troon in the first women's major of this reshuffled season. Impressively, she hit every single one of her greens in regulation. 

That has put clear daylight between the 27-year-old and her nearest challengers, world No.8 Minjee Lee and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand. Her fellow German, Caroline Masson, is a further two shots adrift in a tie for fourth with American duo Austin Ernst and Lindsey Weaver. 

• DJ breaks silence on Koepka comments

INTRODUCING BUNKERED GOLF BREAKS!

• Muirfield to stage Women's Open for first time

Popov, who plays on the Symetra Tour, caddied for her close friend Anne van Dam during the LPGA's first event back from lockdown at the Drive On Championship last month. She then went to the Marathon Classic, where she finished in a tie for ninth to secure one of the ten spots up for grabs in the Women's Open. 

Last wait, she maintained her good form, finishing runner-up in the Founders Tribute event on the Symetra Tour in Ariz.

A win at Royal Troon, however, would launch world No.304 Popov - a pro since 2014 - into a whole other stratosphere - and she knows it.

LISTEN! WOMEN'S GOLF'S SLOW
PLAY PROBLEM (AND HOW TO FIX IT)

"There are going to be a lot of nerves there [tomorrow], and I would be lying if it wasn't that's way, and also, I'd be very sad if it wasn't that way," said Popov. "That's why we play the sport. We do this in order to be in a position like I'm going to be in tomorrow. 

"It's something I've never been in, so we are just going to have to see how it goes and take it one shot at a time and just try to do my thing."

Popov credits Solheim Cup star van Dam - with whom she spent a lot of time during the COVID-19 lockdown - with giving her the belief that she has the qualities to succeed at the very highest level of the ladies' game.

• Westwood blasts Beeb over women's coverage

• New date announced for Scottish Open

"I did realise when I caddied for her, I said, you know, there are certain things about my game where I see similarities and course strategy-wise," she added. "I think that helped me a lot. The next week, going into the next week, I thought about the course as a little bit more from a caddie perspective. I said, what is the smart decision to make here. You know, I'm someone who tends to be very aggressive. I go at pins. But do you have to be? No, not really. You can give yourself a lot of chances just with safer shots going for the middle of the green, and so definitely that helped me a lot.

"And I think just in general, Anne's positive energy, I think she's been a big influence on me the last like four or five months. Just keeping my head in it and basically telling me that I'm capable of doing this, and she's just been probably one."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sophia Popov

Related Articles - AIG Women's Open

Related Articles - Royal Troon

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - LPGA

Related Articles - women's golf

Related Articles - Minjee Lee

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED
bump and run
play button
HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)
Epic Mission
play button
WHICH TAYLORMADE GOLF BALL IS RIGHT FOR ME??? – TP5 vs TP5x vs Tour Response vs Soft Response
TaylorMade
play button
WHICH DRIVER IS BEST AT FIXING A SLICE??? - Callaway Big Bertha B21 vs MAVRIK Max
Callaway
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Phil Mickelson canters to victory on his over-50s debut
WATCH - Phil Mickelson hits the best 'driver off the deck' you'll ever see
Rangers chairman's complaints prompt golf course redesign
US star admits he's haunted by 'brutal' Ryder Cup defeat
Phil Mickelson launches surprising new business venture

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
How to improve your balance during the golf swing
Watch
play button
Keep the body and arms connected
Watch
play button
The keys to a good rhythm
Watch
See all videos right arrow