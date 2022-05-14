search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSoudal Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Soudal Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall06 May, 2022
preview Betting Tips Soudal Open DP World Tour European Tour golf on TV
Soudal Open Preview

The DP World Tour returns to continental Europe with a new event, the Soudal Open.

Although it is the inaugural edition of the event, its host venue Rinkven International has tour prestige, having hosted the Belgian Knockout in 2018 and 2019.

Guido Migliozzi and Adrian Otaegui won those events, and both are likely to return this week.

They will be among a decent field, with a particularly strong presence expected from the Belgian contingent on tour.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Soudal Open details

Course: Rinkven International, Antwerp

Course stats: Par 71, 6,624 yards

Purse: $2 million

Winner’s share: $333,333

Soudal Open betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Bernd Wiesberger 14/1

Sam Horsfield 20/1

Ryan Fox 20/1

Thomas Pieters 22/1

Thomas Detry 22/1

Adrian Meronk 25/1

Justin Harding 28/1

Oliver Bekker 33/1

Adrian Otaegui 35/1

Hennie du Plessis 40/1 

The bunkered Bet

Hurly Long (80/1): The young German put in a hugely impressive performance at the British Masters and is on an upward trajectory. He's one to watch.

Always gamble responsibly. Odds correct at time of publication.

Soudal Open: How to watch

As usual the event will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Coverage begins at 1.30pm each day.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - Soudal Open

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - golf on TV

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"GFY Shark" - Fellow major champ rips into Greg Norman
The story of the Southern Hills murder
Phil Mickelson OUT of US PGA title defence
PGA Championship 2022: Where and when to watch on TV
Amnesty International: Norman “wrong and seriously misguided”

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives a lesson for beginners
Watch
play button
How to make a consistent backswing
Watch
See all videos right arrow