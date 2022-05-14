Soudal Open 2022: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

The DP World Tour returns to continental Europe with a new event, the Soudal Open.

Although it is the inaugural edition of the event, its host venue Rinkven International has tour prestige, having hosted the Belgian Knockout in 2018 and 2019.

Guido Migliozzi and Adrian Otaegui won those events, and both are likely to return this week.

They will be among a decent field, with a particularly strong presence expected from the Belgian contingent on tour.

Here’s everything you need to know...

Soudal Open details

Course: Rinkven International, Antwerp

Course stats: Par 71, 6,624 yards

Purse: $2 million

Winner’s share: $333,333

Soudal Open betting tips

Here’s how they stack up at the moment...

Bernd Wiesberger 14/1

Sam Horsfield 20/1

Ryan Fox 20/1

Thomas Pieters 22/1

Thomas Detry 22/1

Adrian Meronk 25/1

Justin Harding 28/1

Oliver Bekker 33/1

Adrian Otaegui 35/1

Hennie du Plessis 40/1

The bunkered Bet

Hurly Long (80/1): The young German put in a hugely impressive performance at the British Masters and is on an upward trajectory. He's one to watch.

Always gamble responsibly. Odds correct at time of publication.

😱 An 18th hole like no other, be ready to welcome the players on this incredible hole! ⛳#SoudalOpen#DPWorldTourpic.twitter.com/74RzfWLMWA — Soudal Open (@SoudalOpen) May 5, 2022

Soudal Open: How to watch

As usual the event will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK. Coverage begins at 1.30pm each day.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube