"Spectacular" - New images of 2023 Ryder Cup course revealed

It may not be on everyone’s radar right now – but the European Tour has just dropped a video showing the final make-up of the 2023 Ryder Cup course in Italy.

The aerial shots of Marco Simone Golf & Country Club offer golf fans their first glimpse of what the tour is calling a “spectacular” course the 2023 match.

The footage was filmed earlier this month following the full reopening of all 18 holes, a culmination of over 18 months of renovation work. According to the tour, the work was “focused solely on designing a golf course specifically with the drama of matchplay in mind”.



Located on the outskirts of Rome, the layout was rerouted not only to provide numerous risk and reward opportunities, but also to maximise the natural rolling countryside terrain.

It means spectators will have unrivalled vantage points of the on-course action – a feature that is becoming very common at Ryder Cups these days - as well as distant views of the famous Eternal City, including spectacular views of St Peter’s Basilica and of the Castle of Marco Simone which together will provide the backdrop to golf’s greatest team contest.



In addition to the extensive work to the golf course, the clubhouse and practice facilities are currently being refurbished ahead of the new-look venue hosting the Italian Open from September 2-5, three weeks before this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.