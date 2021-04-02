search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf News"Spectacular" - New images of 2023 Ryder Cup course revealed

Golf News

"Spectacular" - New images of 2023 Ryder Cup course revealed

By bunkered.co.uk02 April, 2021
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2023 Marco Simone Golf & Country Club Italy European Tour
Course 1

It may not be on everyone’s radar right now – but the European Tour has just dropped a video showing the final make-up of the 2023 Ryder Cup course in Italy.

The aerial shots of Marco Simone Golf & Country Club offer golf fans their first glimpse of what the tour is calling a “spectacular” course the 2023 match.

The footage was filmed earlier this month following the full reopening of all 18 holes, a culmination of over 18 months of renovation work. According to the tour, the work was “focused solely on designing a golf course specifically with the drama of matchplay in mind”.

• "Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected

• Andy Murray lines up new career... as a CADDIE!

Located on the outskirts of Rome, the layout was rerouted not only to provide numerous risk and reward opportunities, but also to maximise the natural rolling countryside terrain.

It means spectators will have unrivalled vantage points of the on-course action – a feature that is becoming very common at Ryder Cups these days -  as well as distant views of the famous Eternal City, including spectacular views of St Peter’s Basilica and of the Castle of Marco Simone which together will provide the backdrop to golf’s greatest team contest.

• The best and worst of the Champions Dinner

• The Augusta you seldom see

Course1

In addition to the extensive work to the golf course, the clubhouse and practice facilities are currently being refurbished ahead of the new-look venue hosting the Italian Open from September 2-5, three weeks before this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Italy

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The Masters: What Augusta National is REALLY like
The Masters
play button
HYBRID or UTILITY IRON – Which one should you use?
Hybrid
play button
I LOVE THIS DRIVER BUT WON’T BE PUTTING IT IN MY BAG - Titleist TSi4 review
Titleist
play button
THE BEST CLUBS FOR GOLFERS ON A TIGHT BUDGET! - Wilson D9 review
Wilson
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Dustin Johnson just sold this house for $16.5 MILLION
"Spectacular" - New images of 2023 Ryder Cup course revealed
So you want a Masters caddie uniform? No problem…
Rose Ladies Series returns for 2021 with bumper schedule
The Masters 2021: Where and when to watch it on TV in the UK

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
play button
How to effectively compress the golf ball
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
See all videos right arrow