Golf News

Spectators to be allowed at US PGA Championship

By Michael McEwan23 February, 2021
The PGA of America has confirmed that it intends to allow a limited number of spectators to attend this year's US PGA Championship.

The 103rd edition of the tournament is scheduled to take place at Kiawah Island in South Carolina from May 20-23.

In a statement, organisers have today outlined plans to welcome up to 10,000 fans each day.

The decision has been taken in coordination with the state of South Carolina, MUSC Health (the official medical services provider of the 2021 PGA Championship) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year's tournament was delayed until August as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with no fans on-site at TPC Harding Park as Collin Morikawa won his first major.

"We’re excited to welcome spectators back to the PGA Championship this May in a way that is responsible and aligned with current South Carolina health protocols," said PGA of America president Jim Richerson. 

"While we wish we could accommodate the sellout crowds who had purchased tickets, the 2021 PGA Championship will be steeped in gratitude as the best players in the world compete on the historic Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. 

"We’ve staged three unforgettable events at Kiawah Island - the 1991 Ryder Cup, 2007 Senior PGA Championship and the 2012 PGA Championship - and are so excited to pen the next chapter in May. 

"While crowds will be smaller than originally planned, we know the passion for golf in the Carolinas will create a memorable atmosphere on-course and excitement throughout the region."

Last week, the PGA of America announced that distance measuring devices would also be permitted at the tournament - the first time in major championship history that players will be able to use rangefinders in competition.

