SPLASH! Tiger comes a cropper on 17 at Sawgrass

Golf News

SPLASH! Tiger comes a cropper on 17 at Sawgrass

By bunkered.co.uk15 March, 2019
Tiger Dunks Two

The golf Gods giveth and the golf Gods taketh away.

Just ask Tiger Woods.

The former world No.1 arrived at the notorious par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass today two shots off the lead.

Starting on the tenth, he played the first seven holes of his second round in three-under after birdies at the 12th, 13th and 16th.

Then the wheels came off, courtesy of the most famous hole on the course.

Watch what happened…

Two balls in the water amounted to an ugly QUADRUPLE-BOGEY for the 14-time major-winner, which dropped him back to one-under for the tournament and battling to make the cut.

Tough game, even for the best players in the world.

