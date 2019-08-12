search
Golf News

SPLITSVILLE! Day and Williams call it quits

By Michael McEwan12 August, 2019
Jason Day Steve Williams caddies The Northern Trust Liberty National PGA Tour
Jason Day And Steve Williams

Well, that didn't take long.

Jason Day and caddie Steve Williams have gone their separate ways after just six events together.

The Antipodean pair struggled to gel since teaming up at the US Open in June and, after missing the cut at The Northern Trust at the weekend, former world No.1 Day announced that their partnership is over.

"Parting with Steve was a mutual decision and not an easy one to make," the 2015 US PGA champion told the Australian Associated Press.

"He is the ultimate pro; it was a real learning experience being exposed to a caddie who has achieved what Steve has. He has worked with the best.

"But it was a disconnect of old school and new school. Steve has become a friend and I have a lot of respect for him. I thank Steve for everything he taught me."

Williams came out of retirement to pick up Day's bag. A former caddie for Greg Norman, the Kiwi was on the bag for 13 of Tiger Woods' 15 major victories and helped
guide Adam Scott to Masters glory at Augusta National in 2013.

