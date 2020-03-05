search
HomeGolf NewsSponsors drop PGA Tour player over homophobic social post

Golf News

Sponsors drop PGA Tour player over homophobic social post

By Michael McEwan05 March, 2020
Scott Piercy PGA Tour J. Lindeberg Titleist FootJoy Acushnet Equipment Instagram Instagram Stories
Pga Tour

Four-time PGA Tour winner Scott Piercy has been dropped by sponsors after uploading a homophobic post to social post.

It is being reported that the Acushnet Company, which owns both Titleist and FootJoy, and apparel brand J. Lindeberg have severed ties with the 41-year-old. 

Earlier this week, Piercy uploaded a post to his Instagram 'Story' that mocked the sexuality of one-time US presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is openly gay and was in the running for the the Democratic nomination for president on March 1. 

• Scots club to discontinue memberships

• SAVED! - South Ayrshire munis to remain open!

In a separate post, Piercy also made appeared to  to far-right conspiracy theory group 'Q-Anon', which has been identified as a potential source of domestic terrorism by the FBI.

Apologising for his posts, Piercy said: “Whenever I post, my intent is never to offend. I want to apologise if any of my recent story posts have been offensive. I will do better.”

WATCH - BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS - EP.1

That, though, doesn't appear to have satisfied his sponsors. 

• Rory expects to win at least "one major" this year

• Azinger responds to "that European Tour" criticism

J. Lindeberg, meanwhile, released a statement saying: "The claims from Scott Piercy were unacceptable and far from our views and beliefs. We have since terminated our contract with Mr Piercy.

“We, J. Lindeberg, as a company do not stand by the statements made by Piercy and we want to make sure our customers, employees, and other ambassadors know we support all communities and have no room for hate or discrimination in our company.”

It is not yet clear if the PGA Tour will take further action against Piercy, saying only that it was "disappointed" in his "lack of judgement".

