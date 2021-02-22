search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSponsorship restrictions to be lifted for amateurs under new rules

Golf News

Sponsorship restrictions to be lifted for amateurs under new rules

By Michael McEwan22 February, 2021
Amateur Golf Rules of Golf rules of amateur status grassroots golf USGA R&A
Driving Silhouette

The R&A and USGA have outlined proposals for significant changes to the Rules of Amateur Status that, if accepted, will allow amateurs to accept sponsorship opportunities.

In a statement, the governing bodies explained that the proposals result from a modernisation initiative that has identified a clear need to bring the rules up to date in order to reflect today’s global amateur game and ensure that they are easier to understand and apply.

The organisations are now inviting feedback from golfers and stakeholders between now and March 26, 2021, with the new rules scheduled to be adopted on January 1, 2022.

• Tiger provides update on Masters prospects

• Wie blasts Giuliani over "panties" joke

It is proposed that the new rules will identify only three acts that will result in a golfer losing their amateur status:

• Accepting a prize in excess of the prize limit.

• Accepting payment for giving instruction.

• Accepting employment as a golf club professional or membership of an association of professional golfers.

To achieve this simplified approach, the following key changes are proposed:

• Eliminating the distinction between cash prizes and other prizes. 

• Using the prize limit as the only way an amateur can lose amateur status through their play (meaning that entering or playing a competition as a professional would not, of itself, result in the loss of amateur status).

• "I shut myself in my room for 30 hours" - Koepka

• Knox calls for rule change after Pebble fiasco

• Removing restrictions from the rules surrounding competitions such as long-drive events, putting competitions and skills competitions that are not played as part of a tee-to-hole competition.

• And eliminating all sponsorship restrictions.

Grant Moir, Director of Rules at The R&A, explained: “The Rules of Amateur Status play an important role in protecting the integrity of our self-regulating sport but the code must continue to evolve.

“This is particularly so in relation to the modern elite amateur game, where many of the players need financial support to compete and develop to their full potential, and the proposed new rules will give much greater scope for this.”

• LET pro opens up on financial concerns

• England Golf CEO issues open letter to PM

Craig Winter, the USGA’s Senior Director of Rules of Golf and Amateur Status, added: “Golf is unique in its broad appeal to both recreational and competitive golfers.

"We understand and value how important amateur status is, not only to those who compete at the highest level of the amateur game, but for the millions of golfers at every age and skill level who enjoy competitive events at their home courses.

“These updates should help simplify these rules and ensure the health of the amateur game.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Related Articles - USGA

Related Articles - R&A

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
play button
A GOLF SHOE THAT IS BOUND TO DIVIDE OPINION - FootJoy HyperFlex review
FootJoy
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Madelene Sagstrom: LPGA star reveals she was sexually abused as a child
Sponsorship restrictions to be lifted for amateurs under new rules
CONFIRMED! Golf to resume in England on March 29
Tiger Woods provides update on Masters prospects
Michelle Wie West blasts Rudy Giuliani over "panties" joke

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Good timing is the key to good striking
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow