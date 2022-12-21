SPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub

The decision to leave Matt Fitzpatrick off the shortlist for tonight's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has stunned the show's host Gary Lineker.

The football legend will present the glitzy event this evening alongside Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott as it enters its 69th year.

The six-person shortlist for the main award was revealed yesterday, much to the anger of golfers and golf fans who reacted furiously to the decision to overlook US Open champion Fitzpatrick.

Ian Poulter branded it "a continued farce and joke" with Justin Rose, who won the same major in 2013, also questioning it.

Now, Lineker - fresh from presenting the BBC's World Cup coverage in Qatar - has joined the incredulity.

Starting rehearsals for @BBCSPOTY and saw the list of contenders doesn’t contain @MattFitz94! 😳😳 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 21, 2022

Last month, it was reported Fitzpatrick had “politely declined” an invitation to attend after it emerged he was unlikely to make the shortlist.

Golf has been regularly overlooked at the glitzy annual bash since its inception in 1954, with Dai Rees in 1957 and Sir Nick Faldo in 1989 the only golfers ever to win.

Rory McIlroy lost out despite winning two majors in 2014, while Darren Clarke finished second behind Zara Phillips in 2006, the year he helped inspire Europe to Ryder Cup glory.

Footballer Beth Mead is the favourite to take top spot this year after helping England’s women’s team win the European Championships.