search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub

Golf News

SPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub

By Michael McEwan21 December, 2022
Matt Fitzpatrick Gary Lineker BBC SPOTY US Open
Matt Fitzpatrick Gary Lineker

The decision to leave Matt Fitzpatrick off the shortlist for tonight's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award has stunned the show's host Gary Lineker.

The football legend will present the glitzy event this evening alongside Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott as it enters its 69th year.

The six-person shortlist for the main award was revealed yesterday, much to the anger of golfers and golf fans who reacted furiously to the decision to overlook US Open champion Fitzpatrick.

• Legendary caddie tips Tiger for Ryder Cup spot

• Golf fans react to Fitzpatrick SPOTY snub

Ian Poulter branded it "a continued farce and joke" with Justin Rose, who won the same major in 2013, also questioning it.

Now, Lineker - fresh from presenting the BBC's World Cup coverage in Qatar - has joined the incredulity.

WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR!


Last month, it was reported Fitzpatrick had “politely declined” an invitation to attend after it emerged he was unlikely to make the shortlist.

Golf has been regularly overlooked at the glitzy annual bash since its inception in 1954, with Dai Rees in 1957 and Sir Nick Faldo in 1989 the only golfers ever to win.

• Norman reveals LIV's door is still open for Rory

• Westwood: Other tours are scared of LIV

Rory McIlroy lost out despite winning two majors in 2014, while Darren Clarke finished second behind Zara Phillips in 2006, the year he helped inspire Europe to Ryder Cup glory.

Footballer Beth Mead is the favourite to take top spot this year after helping England’s women’s team win the European Championships.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Matt Fitzpatrick

Related Articles - Gary Lineker

Related Articles - BBC

Related Articles - SPOTY

Related Articles - US Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

2023 Masters Tournament: The field as it stands
SPOTY: Gary Lineker reacts to Matt Fizpatrick snub
Hero Cup teams finalised
Robert MacIntyre lays down Shane Lowry challenge
The Masters: Augusta National chairman issues update on LIV stars

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

How to square the clubface at impact
Callaway
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
See all videos right arrow