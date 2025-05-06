Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

St Andrews Links Trust chief executive Neil Coulson says the body has had a ‘great response’ to its new initiative which offers discounted tee times.

The Drive was launched last month, making 179 tee times available for a nearly 90% discount between May and October 2025.

It means golfers successful in the ballot can enjoy a round on the iconic Old Course for £42.50, while cut-rates were also available at the Eden Course, the Castle Course, and the Jubilee Course.

And golfers can expect ‘more opportunities’ like those, as Coulson told The Herald it’s likely to return in 2026 and beyond.

“As we outlined when we launched The Drive, this is a pilot scheme to gauge appetite and interest and this year it will mean 716 golfers, who may not have previously had the chance, will get to experience playing at the Home of Golf,” he said.

“This is indicative of the kind of initiatives we can and should be doing as a charitable trust and we look forward to offering more opportunities to further widen access to our facilities going forward.

“We’ve had a great response to The Drive both in terms of the applications we have received from golfers, and feedback about the intentions behind the initiative.

“Given the great response we have had to The Drive, we are already looking at incorporating the initiative in our calendar for 2026 and beyond.

“The demand for access to the golf courses means that we have to plan a year or two in advance. We look forward to sharing these details very soon.”

Applicants for the Old Course tee times on May 21 were contacted in the last week, while applicants Eden Course tee times closed today. Successful golfers in that draw will be notified in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Coulson offered an update on the Links Trust’s plans to take over the Duke’s Course.

He said: “We are continuing to have very positive discussions with the Old Course Hotel.

“We are hopeful of a conclusion soon and for there to be an opportunity for golf to be played there this year under Links Trust management.”

The takeover talks were revealed in January, and it’s hoped that the move will alleviate pressure on the current demand for tee times in the Home of Golf.

