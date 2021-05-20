search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSt Andrews Links Trust chief executive standing down

Golf News

St Andrews Links Trust chief executive standing down

By Michael McEwan13 May, 2021
St Andrews Links Trust St Andrews Euan Loudon Home of Golf Golf In Scotland Scottish news
Euan Loudon

The world’s most iconic golf destination will soon have a new man at the helm following Euan Loudon’s decision to step down as Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust.


Loudon will leave the Trust, which manages the Old Course and the other six public courses at the Home of Golf, at the end of this year after a decade in the post.

Since he joined in January 2011, the Trust has made substantial developments in its infrastructure at the world famous Links as well as expanding its commercial enterprises in retail, licensing and Partnerships. In 2018, it also reintegrated all the Old Course commercial times and developed a closer working relationship with multiple tour operators from around the world.

• Plans submitted for new Ayrshire course

• Bob Mac targets Ryder Cup place

• US PGA to be played on longest-ever course

“We have been through a tough 13 months at the Trust but the efforts of our wonderful team have allowed us to now stand on the threshold of an exciting journey of recovery and growth,” said Loudon. “I look forward to handing over the leadership baton to the next generation.”

“We are blessed with an outstanding set of Links courses but it is people; open, honest, passionate and committed people that provide the essential elements of what we do here. I feel immensely proud to have had the opportunity to be part of the working lives at St Andrews Links Trust over the last decade.”

In the last 13 months, Loudon has overseen one of the most challenging periods in the Trust’s history, steering it through the Covid-19 pandemic. Throughout this period the Trust’s primary concern has been the well-being of its community of colleagues and golfers and limiting the impact of the virus on society.

In spite of the impact of travel restrictions on golfers, the Trust has been determined to provide continuity of a high quality service for its customers, ensuring the delivery of unique and memorable experiences for every golfer across the four pillars of the Trust’s business: Play, Learn, Shop, Relax.

• R&A expects "significant number of fans" at Open

• Johnson a serious injury doubt for US PGA

During the past decade, the Home of Golf has seen more than two million rounds of golf played and hosted an array of prestigious tournaments, from the world’s best players competing in The Open, Women’s British Open and annual Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to all aspects of the amateur game, with The Links Trophy, St Rule Trophy and Eden Tournaments. 

Looking ahead, the Old Course will host the 150th Open in July 2022, the Walker Cup in 2023 and the AIG Women’s Open in 2024.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - Euan Loudon

Related Articles - Home of Golf

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Scottish news

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?
Cobra putters
play button
THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN FOURSOMES & FOURBALL… and how to play them
Foursomes
play button
I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review
Callaway
play button
Top 5 tips to help you conquer the MENTAL game
mental game
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

US PGA 2021: Corey Conners sets early pace at Kiawah
Pro hit with slow play penalty at US PGA
US PGA: Martin Laird in contention despite sloppy finish
US PGA 2021: Bob MacIntyre down but not out after Round 1
US PGA 2021: Round 2 tee times in full

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
play button
Strengthening your grip
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
See all videos right arrow