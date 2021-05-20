St Andrews Links Trust chief executive standing down

The world’s most iconic golf destination will soon have a new man at the helm following Euan Loudon’s decision to step down as Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust.



Loudon will leave the Trust, which manages the Old Course and the other six public courses at the Home of Golf, at the end of this year after a decade in the post.

Since he joined in January 2011, the Trust has made substantial developments in its infrastructure at the world famous Links as well as expanding its commercial enterprises in retail, licensing and Partnerships. In 2018, it also reintegrated all the Old Course commercial times and developed a closer working relationship with multiple tour operators from around the world.

“We have been through a tough 13 months at the Trust but the efforts of our wonderful team have allowed us to now stand on the threshold of an exciting journey of recovery and growth,” said Loudon. “I look forward to handing over the leadership baton to the next generation.”

“We are blessed with an outstanding set of Links courses but it is people; open, honest, passionate and committed people that provide the essential elements of what we do here. I feel immensely proud to have had the opportunity to be part of the working lives at St Andrews Links Trust over the last decade.”

In the last 13 months, Loudon has overseen one of the most challenging periods in the Trust’s history, steering it through the Covid-19 pandemic. Throughout this period the Trust’s primary concern has been the well-being of its community of colleagues and golfers and limiting the impact of the virus on society.

In spite of the impact of travel restrictions on golfers, the Trust has been determined to provide continuity of a high quality service for its customers, ensuring the delivery of unique and memorable experiences for every golfer across the four pillars of the Trust’s business: Play, Learn, Shop, Relax.

During the past decade, the Home of Golf has seen more than two million rounds of golf played and hosted an array of prestigious tournaments, from the world’s best players competing in The Open, Women’s British Open and annual Alfred Dunhill Links Championship to all aspects of the amateur game, with The Links Trophy, St Rule Trophy and Eden Tournaments.

Looking ahead, the Old Course will host the 150th Open in July 2022, the Walker Cup in 2023 and the AIG Women’s Open in 2024.

