St Andrews Links unveils stunning new short game area for 2019

A major revamp of the short game facility at the St Andrews Links Golf Academy is nearing completion.



The project, which aims to further enhance the facilities at the Home of Golf, has seen the golf and greenkeeping team work closely with award-winning golf course architecture firm Mackenzie & Ebert.

The work began at the end of October and with the project nearing completion, excitement is now building for March 2019 when the area will open for golfers to enjoy.



Director of Golf John Grant said: “We are very passionate about our work and being able to offer golfers great practice facilities where they can work on improving their game.

“In recent years we felt the short game area didn’t offer enough variety or replicate the conditions and types of shots golfers experience across the seven courses.”

Architect Martin Ebert added: “It has been very fulfilling to have contributed to the short game area at St Andrews Links.

“The beautiful undulations, which are present throughout all of the courses at St Andrews, have served as the best possible inspiration for the design and shaping of the greens and surrounds which have been created.”

As far as the changes are concerned, the large flat green with the five bunkers on one side has been replaced with four new greens, three of which have been raised and shaped to replicate shots which might be found around the greens on the courses at St Andrews.



The fourth green has been kept at ground level to allow pitch and run shots and flat putts from off the green to be practised and the five bunkers have been shaped and located in positions to allow all different types of bunker shots to be practised.

Elsewhere, a permanent catering facility is being built at the rear of the ninth green on the Old Course.

Previously a mobile catering unit serviced the needs of golfers on both the Old and New Courses, however renovation work has now begun to extend the footprint of the toilet block and shelter to include a dedicated catering facility.



Director of Operations Ewen Bowman said: “We have long held ambitions to find a more permanent catering solution, both for our staff and golfers, as we strive to deliver a five-star experience.

“The new Halfway House will enable us to provide a great facility for golfers to pick up a selection of fresh snacks and refreshments before taking on the challenge of the back nine.”