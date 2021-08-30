search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSt Andrews' Rusacks set to launch new restaurant

Golf News

St Andrews' Rusacks set to launch new restaurant

By Ryan Crombie30 August, 2021
rusacks St Andrews st andrews links 18 restaurant
St Andrews 18 Restaurant

Fine dining at St Andrews is about to get even better.

The new rooftop restaurant located atop Rusacks St Andrews, which boasts unrivalled panoramic views over the famous Old Course Golf Links and West Sands Beach, will open its doors to guests on Friday September 17.

The restaurant, named ‘18’ after the golf course’s iconic 18th hole, which it overlooks, is a rooftop restaurant which will specialise in the very best seasonal Scottish produce.

Executive chef Derek Johnstone has designed a menu which focuses on dishes cooked on an open flame robata grill as well as contemporary and innovative game and seafood dishes.

• Old Tiger putter sells for small fortune

Guests can expect Chateaubriand and prime steak cuts from Hardies mill Farm in The Borders, cured Scottish salmon smoked in 19th century brick kilns, and lobster freshly caught less than a mile from the restaurant by St Andrews Seafood. Seasonal fresh fruit and berries from locally sourced Fife farms will also be a highlight on the menu.

The re-opening of Rusacks, St Andrews includes two other new dining concepts; The Bridge, a casual all-day dining option which echoes 18’s commitment to showcasing the best of Scottish produce, and One Under Bar, an intimate, cellar bar serving the very best pub favourites, beers, whiskies and cocktails.

“We’re currently putting the finishing touches to 18 and we can’t wait to welcome diners,” said Executive chef Derek Johnstone. “I’m also excited about the offerings at The Bridge and One Under Bar, we truly have something for everyone across our food and beverage offering at Rusacks, St Andrews and we look forward to formally opening our doors.”

• WATCH: Former Masters champ has hole-in-one

The glass-fronted 18 restaurant crowns the brand new four-storey extension of the 120-room Rusacks, St Andrews. The Hotel’s renovation comes as part of a major investment in three of Scotland’s luxury landmark hotels – Rusacks, Marine North Berwick and Marine Troon – under the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection, owned by AJ Capital Partners.

18, The Bridge and One Under Bar at Rusacks St Andrews have been developed and will be operated by White Rabbit Projects, whose hospitality portfolio includes Lina Stores, Kricket and Island Poké.

You can make an advanced booking for 18 here. The Bridge and One Under are now open and reservations on the hotel’s website here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - St Andrews

Related Articles - st andrews links

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
play button
PERFORMANCE THAT WILL BLOW YOUR MIND – PING i59 irons review
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

"It's fine" - Brooks Koepka weighs in on fan behaviour
New Netflix show to go behind the scenes of the PGA Tour
"I was battling for my life" - Patrick Reed opens up on recent hospitalisation
Bryson DeChambeau breaks silence on Koepka, hecklers and the Ryder Cup
Paige Spiranac unveils her own Ryder Cup-inspired towels

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Extend the arms after impact
Watch
play button
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow