St Andrews' Rusacks set to launch new restaurant

Fine dining at St Andrews is about to get even better.



The new rooftop restaurant located atop Rusacks St Andrews, which boasts unrivalled panoramic views over the famous Old Course Golf Links and West Sands Beach, will open its doors to guests on Friday September 17.

The restaurant, named ‘18’ after the golf course’s iconic 18th hole, which it overlooks, is a rooftop restaurant which will specialise in the very best seasonal Scottish produce.

Executive chef Derek Johnstone has designed a menu which focuses on dishes cooked on an open flame robata grill as well as contemporary and innovative game and seafood dishes.

• Old Tiger putter sells for small fortune



Guests can expect Chateaubriand and prime steak cuts from Hardies mill Farm in The Borders, cured Scottish salmon smoked in 19th century brick kilns, and lobster freshly caught less than a mile from the restaurant by St Andrews Seafood. Seasonal fresh fruit and berries from locally sourced Fife farms will also be a highlight on the menu.

The re-opening of Rusacks, St Andrews includes two other new dining concepts; The Bridge, a casual all-day dining option which echoes 18’s commitment to showcasing the best of Scottish produce, and One Under Bar, an intimate, cellar bar serving the very best pub favourites, beers, whiskies and cocktails.

“We’re currently putting the finishing touches to 18 and we can’t wait to welcome diners,” said Executive chef Derek Johnstone. “I’m also excited about the offerings at The Bridge and One Under Bar, we truly have something for everyone across our food and beverage offering at Rusacks, St Andrews and we look forward to formally opening our doors.”

• WATCH: Former Masters champ has hole-in-one



The glass-fronted 18 restaurant crowns the brand new four-storey extension of the 120-room Rusacks, St Andrews. The Hotel’s renovation comes as part of a major investment in three of Scotland’s luxury landmark hotels – Rusacks, Marine North Berwick and Marine Troon – under the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection, owned by AJ Capital Partners.

18, The Bridge and One Under Bar at Rusacks St Andrews have been developed and will be operated by White Rabbit Projects, whose hospitality portfolio includes Lina Stores, Kricket and Island Poké.

You can make an advanced booking for 18 here. The Bridge and One Under are now open and reservations on the hotel’s website here.