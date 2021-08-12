search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsStacy Lewis calls for crackdown on slow play

Golf News

Stacy Lewis calls for crackdown on slow play

By Ryan Crombie12 August, 2021
Stacy Lewis Slow play Dumbarnie Links Women's Scottish Open women's golf
Stacey Lewis On Slow Play

Stacy Lewis has urged the game’s governing bodies to introduce harsher measures to speed up the pace of play.

At last year’s Women’s Scottish Open, the American, despite winning the event, ranted about how the slow play at the event prevented her from finding her rhythm and called out her playing partners Azahara Munoz and Jennifer Song.

Lewis, 36, is back at Dumbarnie Links this week in an attempt to defend her title, but her feelings on slow play haven’t died down.

• Major changes coming to world rankings

• Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility

“What I would like to see is more kind of spot-timing,” explained 13-time LPGA winner Lewis. “They have implemented a policy this year where you can be timed when you're not out of position if an official happens to be there, and if you're over, it's just a fine right now.

“But I would like to see if an official is there and you take too long, you should get shots. I mean, I would honestly like to see that.

“I think as a tour, we need to make this game more enjoyable, make it more fun to watch. You know, it's just I think we could potentially be losing people coming to tournaments, losing eyeballs watching us, and I would like to see us be on the forefront of making the game faster and making it more fun.”

After raising her concerns about slow play last year, Lewis admitted she was initially worried about the potential repercussions.

“A lot of times when you say things like that, people are going to say you're complaining and this and that,” added Lewis. “But the response was actually great. People are saying that I'm so happy I talked about it.”

• Check out this $47 MILLION Pebble Beach mansion

• DeChambeau says he "doesn't need" vaccine

“Azahara [Munoz] actually came up to me and talked to me and asked how she could get better and just kind of asked how she could kind of speed herself up, which I thought that was pretty cool.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Stacy Lewis

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - Dumbarnie Links

Related Articles - Women's Scottish Open

Related Articles - women's golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE BEST GOLF SHOE MONEY CAN BUY? | Under Armour Spieth 5 review
Under Armour
play button
IS IT TIME FOR YOU TO UPGRADE? | TaylorMade 2021 P790 irons review
TaylorMade
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 1
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
HOW DO THE NEW TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS PERFORM?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Stacy Lewis calls for crackdown on slow play
Webb Simpson named daughter after PGA Tour event – yes, really!
Dumbarnie Links: The incredible story behind Scotland’s newest golf course
Work to begin on R&A's new Glasgow facility
Manchester United players tee it up at Scottish venue

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The importance of shoulder turn in the golf swing
Callaway
play button
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
See all videos right arrow