Just under a year after injury forced her late withdrawal from the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, Stacy Lewis' latest visit to Scotland is going a whole lot better.

Together with Spain's Azahara Munoz, the American holds the lead at the halfway stage of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at the Renaissance.

Lewis arrived in East Lothian off the back a top-10 finish at last week’s Marathon LPGA Classic and she continued her momentum, closing with four birdies in her final four holes for a five-under 66.

That has put the former world No.1 and two-time major winner in the perfect position to add to her 12 LPGA victories and snap a winless drought that stretches back to the 2017 Cambria Portland Classic.

“I'm really excited," said the 35-year-old. "It's as good as my body has felt in a really long time. Just had more of an understanding of what's going on and it's all added up to some good golf so far.”

Meanwhile, Munoz was bogey-free through 17 holes but a stumble at 18 dropped her to -2 on the day and into Saturday’s final group alongside Lewis.

“I've been playing pretty good the last couple weeks,” said the 32-year-old, whose only previous LPGA victory came at the 2012 Sybase Match Play Championship. “I just always feel I have to be a little patient and I think this week I'm doing a really good job at that. I just need to keep doing what I've been doing, just try not to force things and just let it happen.”

Jennifer Song holds solo third at -4, with Amy Olson and Olivia Cowan tied for fourth at -3. First-round leader Nicole Broch Larsen followed Thursday’s four-under round with a two-over on Friday and is one of four players tied for sixth at -2.

The cut came at five-over, with 70 players advancing to the weekend. Notables to miss out included the 2017 Ladies Scottish Open champion Mi Hyang Lee (+6), Scotland’s Catriona Matthew (+6) and the reigning AIG Women’s Open champion Hinako Shibuno (+14).

