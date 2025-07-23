Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

We’re in peak golf season and Brits have been asked if they believe they could make a hole-in-one on the course.

The results? Staggering.

Before we get into the numbers, some context. Online betting community OLBG surveyed 2,000 Brits to find out how many would back themself to card an ace.

The study also looked at the number of Brits who thought they could outrun a horse, run 100 metres in less than 12 seconds, and land a punch on a professional boxer.

But we’re here for the golf – and the findings are even more incredible when you consider that the odds of a tour pro golfer getting a hole in one are 1 in 2,500.

That rises to 1 in 12,500 for amateur golfers, yet one in five people (21%) think they could sink a hole-in-one.

When split by gender, men are more confident in their chances, with over a quarter (26%) of male respondents answering ‘yes’ compared to just over 1 in 6 (16%) women.

There was one caveat for the confident respondents. Their answer was based on attempting the feat after two years of training.

But we all know golfers who have teed it up for longer than that and are still no closer.

However, there were some sensible Brits involved in the survey. In total, 827 people said they wouldn’t be able to complete any of the sporting challenges.

Meanwhile, the respondents believed they had more chance of making a hole-in-one than hitting a nine-darter, scoring a 147 in snooker and winning a point against professional tennis player.

We’re guessing the brave folks behind the answers haven’t read data from the National Hole-in-One registry.

It says that one to two percent of golfers every year make a hole-in-one, while it takes the average male golfer 24 years of playing to score an ace and 15 years of experience for woman.