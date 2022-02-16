search
HomeGolf NewsStar duo critical of PGA Tour PIP scheme

Golf News

Star duo critical of PGA Tour PIP scheme

By Jamie Hall16 February, 2022
World No.3 Patrick Cantlay blasted the PGA Tour’s PIP scheme and insisted money should only be paid out if it is earned on the course. 

Last year the circuit launched the PIP (Player Impact Programme) initiative, offering financial rewards to the top 10 players who drive engagement with the game, particularly on social media. 

It has been viewed largely as an attempt to discourage the game’s top players from joining a Saudi-backed breakaway Super League, with Phil Mickelson – one of those believed to be most keen to jump ship – banking the sum of $8 million for first place. 

• Tour pro makes huge Saudi Golf League claims

• 'Tone deaf': Former tour pro blasts Saudi stars

This year the overall fund has been increased to $50 million, but not all the top stars are fans of the programme. 

“I think I'm old school in the respect that I would like the money to be doled out relative to play and I don't think the PIP does that,” Cantlay said ahead of the Genesis Invitational.  

“It may be the first departure that the Tour has had from rewarding good play to rewarding social media or popularity presence, so I don't like that departure. 

“People are going to promote themselves on social media anyway and we've definitely seen that. The question is whether the Tour should also be incentivising that.” 

His comments echoed those made a short time before by defending Open champion Collin Morikawa, who also questioned the $10 million divided between the biggest names for making 15 starts each season. 

• Tour winner hits out at 'pre-ordained' PIP

• Morikawa shoots down Saudi Golf League

“I don't think that's the best use of $60 million,” the world No.2 said, referring to PIP and the "Play 15" fund. 

“I really don't know other ways we can do it, but there's got to be something.  

“To pay out that amount is pretty crazy.” 

