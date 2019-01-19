search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsStar quartet brush up on new rules in Abu Dhabi

Golf News

Star quartet brush up on new rules in Abu Dhabi

By bunkered.co.uk15 January, 2019
Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship European Tour Tommy Fleetwood Brooks Koepka Dustin Johnson Henrik Stenson Rules of Golf
New Rules

Four of the world’s best golfers went “back to school” today as the new 2019 rules came into play for the first European Tour event of the year in Abu Dhabi.

Seven years in the making, the new rules are designed to make the sport faster and more straightforward to play.

Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson wasted no time in swotting up on the exciting new changes.

• Bryson DeChambeau's latest innovation is his quirkiest yet

Key rule changes include players allowed to putt with the flagstick in, the time to search for a lost ball being reduced from five minutes to three, drops to be taken from knee height rather than shoulder height, plus a recommendation that no stroke should take longer than 40 seconds.

• Golfers salute retiring tennis great Murray

As the first European Tour event of the season, all eyes will be on the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA as the new rules come into play for the first time.

Flagstick In

“It’s a really memorable tournament for me,” said Fleetwood, looking to win the title for a third straight year. “It’s always a really special time of year as everything is up for grabs and, as ever, the strength of field here in Abu Dhabi is something else. With the new rule changes, it will be a fascinating start to 2019.

• Have you seen Nike's grass-inspired golf shoe?

• Matt Kuchar at the centre of caddie storm

Koepka added: “Last year was a huge year for me, winning both the US Open and the PGA Championship, so I can’t wait to kick on into 2019 as my game is coming around nicely.  The new rule changes for 2019 should also encourage more people to get involved in the sport.”

TO FIND OUT ABOUT THE KEY RULE CHANGES THAT AFFECT YOU, CLICK HERE

Related Articles - Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Tommy Fleetwood

Related Articles - Brooks Koepka

Related Articles - Dustin Johnson

Related Articles - Henrik Stenson

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Golf News

Ho-Sung Choi's slo-mo swing is the only video you need to see today
Shane Lowry reveals "goal" after Abu Dhabi win
Who is the highest earner on the PGA Tour without a win?
Dream Saturday looms for Scots duo in Abu Dhabi
Padraig Harrington hints at reducing captains’ picks

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
play button
Strengthen the clubface at impact
Callaway
play button
Extend your arms through impact
Watch
See all videos right arrow