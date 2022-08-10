search
"Stay away”: Tour pro slams LIV stars over legal action

By Jamie Hall04 August, 2022
PGA Tour star Joel Dahmen took aim at the LIV Golf rebels over their legal action against the circuit.

On Wednesday it was confirmed that 11 players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, had launched court action against the tour.

It came after bosses suspended them indefinitely following their respective moves to the Saudi-funded breakaway series.

• AIG Women's Open gets huge prize money increase

• Major champ predicts PGA Tour boycott over LIV

Tour chiefs moved quickly to respond after the news went public, and now players have also begun to speak out.

Dahmen, a vocal critic of LIV, was one.

“It sounds like some people want their cake and to eat it too,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Please stay away in your fantasy land. Sincerely, most tour players.”

He wasn’t done there, either.

“I don’t have an issue with anyone going to LIV,” he added in a second post on the social media site.

“I have an issue with them wanting to come back and play. If the grass is so green, why do you want to come back?”

• Former world No.1 announces retirement

• Pro roasted over PGA Tour complaints

The timing of the legal action by the 11 has proved particularly contentious given its proximity to the FedEx Cup playoffs, which begin next week.

If they are successful, those currently in the top 125 will be permitted to play in the season-ending series, potentially forcing players who have remained loyal to the PGA Tour out.

