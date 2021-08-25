Steely Stewart doubles up on Get Back To Golf Tour

Ayrshire pro Michael Stewart clinched his second victory on the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour with a stunning round at The Carrick on Loch Lomond.



The experienced pro posted a three-under par 68, consisting of four birdies and just the one dropped shot, coming at the par-3 16th, on his way to title glory.

The win for Stewart, a former Scottish Amateur Champion, comes following his victory on the same tour at Prestwick St Nicholas in June.

“It was my first time at The Carrick and what a golf course," said Stewart.

“A really tough and strong golf course, which I enjoyed very much. Course was in great condition and the views on the bonnie banks are amazing.

“I’m delighted to have won again. As I said previously, this tour has been brilliant. From a social side the tour has been brilliant as well. A competitive round playing with your mates is so enjoyable”.

As Stewart already has a victory on tour this season, professional Fraser Moore, who hails from Larbert, booked his spot as runner-up at the grand final at Dumbarnie on Sunday October 24, with a one-under par 70.

The ninth event of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour is currently underway at Strathmore and runs until August 29. For more information, click here.