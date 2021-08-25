search
Steely Stewart doubles up on Get Back To Golf Tour

Golf News

Steely Stewart doubles up on Get Back To Golf Tour

By Ryan Crombie19 August, 2021
Ayrshire pro Michael Stewart clinched his second victory on the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour with a stunning round at The Carrick on Loch Lomond.

The experienced pro posted a three-under par 68, consisting of four birdies and just the one dropped shot, coming at the par-3 16th, on his way to title glory.

The win for Stewart, a former Scottish Amateur Champion, comes following his victory on the same tour at Prestwick St Nicholas in June.

“It was my first time at The Carrick and what a golf course," said Stewart. 

“A really tough and strong golf course, which I enjoyed very much. Course was in great condition and the views on the bonnie banks are amazing.

“I’m delighted to have won again. As I said previously, this tour has been brilliant. From a social side the tour has been brilliant as well. A competitive round playing with your mates is so enjoyable”.

As Stewart already has a victory on tour this season, professional Fraser Moore, who hails from Larbert, booked his spot as runner-up at the grand final at Dumbarnie on Sunday October 24, with a one-under par 70.

The ninth event of the bunkered Get Back To Golf Tour is currently underway at Strathmore and runs until August 29. For more information, click here.

