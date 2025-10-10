Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Beyond leveraging his inspiring new venture, the UNDERRATED Golf Tour, to drive social change, Stephen Curry has some hefty ambitions of his own when he walks away from basketball.

While that day “hopefully won’t come too soon”, golf addict Curry is already making waves during the twilight of a revolutionary career on the court.

Because, away from the public glare Stateside, the Golden State Warriors legend has been developing a tour for juniors from diverse communities who would otherwise not have the chance to attend events.

Curry’s impassioned mission is to level the playing field for aspiring pros from varying socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds and, with fresh support from the R&A, his tour covers hotel and food accommodations for players and at least one parent or guardian.

In the meantime, Curry is also determined to see how far his own talents can take him.

The 37-year-old has maintained a +2 handicap despite only playing more than twice a month during the off-seasons. He has previously enjoyed experiences playing twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, missing both cuts but not disgracing himself either.

In the eyes of some, a sporting second act on the PGA Tour Champions, albeit when he is eligible in 13 years’ time, is not entirely unfeasible. Indeed, Jordan Spieth even claimed Curry has the “clutch gene” and would be one of the longer hitters on the over-50s circuit.

Speaking in the new issue of bunkered, Curry said he is cautiously targeting that goal.

“It’s on the radar for sure,” Curry admitted. “I say that with all due respect to the level of golfer that’s on the Champions Tour. I know it’s not going to be easy. Everyone’s like, oh, ‘when you’re done playing, are you going to try to do Q School?’

“There’s no way I’m doing that because I know what it would require of me to make that jump. But if I can maintain a level of golf that, it’s crazy what you’re saying – 13 years away – but the idea that golf is a sport for life, if I can stay healthy, stay limber, go out there and qualify, use a Monday to qualify for a Champions Tour event, that would be definitely a lofty goal.

“But it’s something that I think I’m going to try to go after for sure.”

In the shorter term, Curry could well tee it up on the PGA Tour on a sponsor invite, just like he did on the Korn Ferry circuit several years ago.

“If the timing and the opportunity was right,” Curry says. “I know there’s a lot of commentary about that. I took two sponsor’s exemptions for the Korn Ferry Tour back in 17 and 18, and there was that chatter of, oh, ‘I’m taking up a spot’, and it’s like, ‘that’s not how it works’.

“Sponsor exemptions are going to go to whoever the sponsor wants it to go to, and if it’s in the best interest of creating some hype around the tournament, that also brings value as well. But it would have to be when my game was tight. I’m not going to go out there and embarrass myself.”

