Golf News

Stephen Gallacher Foundation launches Christmas fundraising initiative

By Michael McEwan03 December, 2020
Stephen Gallacher Foundation Stephen Gallacher Christmas Fundraising Charity Scottish news European Tour Tour News Aberlour River Kids Bounce
European Tour star Stephen Gallacher has announced that his junior foundation is launching a fundraising initiative to provide support to children across Scotland this Christmas.

The Stephen Gallacher Foundation is focussed on giving boys and girls in the Lothians the opportunity to take up golf. This, however, will be the first time that the organisation’s activities have directly supported nongolfing initiatives.

Two charities - Aberlour, Scotland's Children’s Charity and, specifically, their Urgent Assistance Fund, and River Kids in West Lothian – will benefit from an online Christmas draw to raise funds to give to children who need it most this Christmas.

“It's been a tough year for us all, but for some children it's a matter of having meals in a stomach or heads on a pillow so we at Stephen Gallacher Foundation, along with my management company Bounce, wanted to make a difference at this most challenging of Christmas times.

Sgf Aberlour River Kids

“Supporting kids in need is always close to my heart, and anything that we can do to help this Christmas will, I hope, impact on children and families across the country.”

In addition to support from the golfing world, the foundation will be helped by friends from sport, entertainment and the business world. This will be done with online activity to raise awareness and enhance the prize offering, and ultimately make this exciting new initiative as impactful for children as it can be.

The online draw will run until December 20 and tickets can be purchased, priced at £10 each, from the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Go Fund Me page. Click here to visit

Gallacher himself will make the draw live at 7pm on December 20.

