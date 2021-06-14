Brooks Koepka believes that his personal feud with Bryson DeChambeau is both “good for the game” and will have no impact on the US team for this year’s Ryder Cup.



The American captain disagrees.

Speaking to the Golf Channel, Steve Stricker was asked for his take on the apparent contempt Koepka and DeChambeau have for another and, in particular the escalating social media one-upmanship they have indulged in since last month’s US PGA Championship.

“It doesn’t make me happy when I see these guys going back and forth on social media,” said Stricker. “Two very competitive guys, two guys that want to play at the highest level.”

“That’ll be my job going forward, making sure that we all get along. I’m sure those two guys will be on the team, so it’ll be up to me to kind of pull them aside, hopefully get them together and make it good for everybody. That’s going to be the key, so that we can unite as a team and play well together as a team.”



Stricker was also coy on Phil Mickelson’s chances of featuring at Whistling Straits in September.

The left-hander has featured in every Ryder Cup since his debut in 1995, a run of 12 consecutive matches. His record-breaking victory in the US PGA at Kiawah Island has improved his chances of extending that streak to 13. Whether that happens, however, remains to be seen.

“We had talked after he won in Kiawah,” said Stricker. “He wanted to voice his concerns and desires going forward. I guess the best way – and I said this to him, too – you were 52nd [on the Ryder Cup points list] for a reason prior to the PGA and after the PGA you’re 16th for a reason.”