Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods at the Ryder Cup

The US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker says he hopes Tiger Woods will be part of his team for this year's match at Whistling Straits "in one way, shape or form".

Woods, 45, sustained serious leg injuries when he was involved in a near-fatal car crash just outside Los Angeles almost two weeks ago.

That has thrown his career into jeopardy, with many speculating that this may be a comeback too far for the 15-time major champion.

The chances of him playing in September's COVID-delayed Ryder Cup would certainly appear to be close to nil.

However, speaking at the end of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, skipper Stricker refused to rule out the possibility of having Woods join Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson and Davis Love III on his backroom team, assuming his recovery from the horror accident continues to go smoothly.

“I’d love to have him around," the American captain told Golfweek. "I’m hoping in one way, shape or form. But it’s too early to kind of commit to anything.

“Obviously he’s a friend of mine. I’m trying to keep up on what’s going on with him. I haven’t heard too much lately. We’re all pulling for him.

“We’re thankful that he’s alive and that his kids continue to have a father. Something even more tragic could have come from that.”

Stricker is looking to wrestle back the famous gold trophy from European clutches after Thomas Bjorn's charges won the most recent edition of the contest in 2018.

“We’re starting to talk about players and look at the guys who are playing well,” he added. “We still have a long time. Four majors left, which are worth more. It’s hard not to pay attention to guys who are playing well.

“As we get closer, the team will kind of take form and take shape. Then we can start looking outside the top-six or top-10 and see who is going to fit better with the guys who are already on the team.”

