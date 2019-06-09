search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSteve Williams out of retirement to caddie at US Open

Golf News

Steve Williams out of retirement to caddie at US Open

By Michael McEwan09 June, 2019
Steve Williams Jason Day US Open Pebble Beach Major Championships caddies Golf Channel
Steve Williams Main

Steve Williams has a new gig.

The man who caddied for Tiger Woods during 13 of his 15 major victories will be on the bag of another major winner and former world No.1 during the US Open.

Jason Day.

The Australian was spotted practicing at Pebble Beach ahead of the third major of the season with Williams on his bag. He later confirmed to the Golf Channel that the Kiwi will be looping for him this week.

• Golf pair recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

• Euros reveal outfit for Tartan Friday at Solheim Cup

It’s unclear whether this will be a one-off or the start of a new permanent arrangement.

Williams caddied for Woods when he won the US Open by a major-championship record 15 shots at Pebble Beach in 2000.

• US Open - Latest bookies' odds

• US Open - Where to watch on British TV

Most recently, he helped Adam Scott win his maiden major at the 2013 Masters before announcing his retirement from caddying in 2017.

Day, meanwhile, has had his long-time friend and fellow Aussie Luke Reardon on his bag since splitting with Colin Swatton – also his coach – in 2017. 

Related Articles - Steve Williams

Related Articles - Jason Day

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - Pebble Beach

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - caddies

Related Articles - Golf Channel

Golf News

Rory McIlroy looking for fast start at Pebble
Win big $$$ with DraftKings at the US Open
USGA responds to talk of players boycotting US Open
Why is Jason Day so annoyed at himself?!
In-form G-Mac gunning for Pebble return

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Get your alignment correct for more consistency
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
See all videos right arrow