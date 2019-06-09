Steve Williams out of retirement to caddie at US Open

Steve Williams has a new gig.

The man who caddied for Tiger Woods during 13 of his 15 major victories will be on the bag of another major winner and former world No.1 during the US Open.

Jason Day.

The Australian was spotted practicing at Pebble Beach ahead of the third major of the season with Williams on his bag. He later confirmed to the Golf Channel that the Kiwi will be looping for him this week.

It’s unclear whether this will be a one-off or the start of a new permanent arrangement.

Williams caddied for Woods when he won the US Open by a major-championship record 15 shots at Pebble Beach in 2000.

Most recently, he helped Adam Scott win his maiden major at the 2013 Masters before announcing his retirement from caddying in 2017.

Day, meanwhile, has had his long-time friend and fellow Aussie Luke Reardon on his bag since splitting with Colin Swatton – also his coach – in 2017.